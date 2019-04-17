 Skip to main content
Operation Kindness Florida Founder Joanne Forch and Marcia and David Gutridge

Operation Kindness salutes veterans

Patriotic decorations adorned the room.

Barbara Brizdle and Lorraine Falivene

Bryan Jacobs, Bill Sterbinsky, Marisa Blancos, Astro, John and Joanne Forch, Becca Stephens, Bobbi and Sabrina Anderson

Carolyn Donnelly and Alix Martin

Kerry and Ken Gorman and Robyn Schmitt

During cocktail hour, guests could bid on silent auction items.

Rich and Sunny McGrath

Karin Buffett and Lars Dungelid

Marlis Carter and Marcia Gutridge

Scott and Jennifer Allen

Cindy and Andy Gonzales

Betsy Winder, Faith Quinn and Susan and Bob Tobin

David Levine and Craig Piotrowski

During cocktail hour, guests could bid on silent auction items, such as custom dog portraits.

Mary Lou Johnson, Cheri Spector and Marcia Gutridge

Anne Casanova and Rita Thibault

Joe McElmeel Bay Ngyn and Richard Kuzmich

On April 16, the charity hosted its 12th annual Operation Kindness Florida Tennis Round Robin and Golf Tournaments at the Resort at Longboat Key Club.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was all about thanking veterans at the 12th annual Operation Kindness Florida Tennis Round Robin and Golf Tournaments.

On April 16, tennis and golf players and Operation Kindness supporters spent the day competing in their respective tournaments. Following the games, they gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for an all-American barbecue dinner, presentation and silent and live auctions.

Operation Kindness Florida Inc., became a 501c3 public charity in 2014. The organization  donates to nonprofit organizations that support wounded veterans in Florida, such as SRQ Vets, Paws for Patriots at Southeastern Guide Dogs, K9s for Warriors and Building Homes for Heroes.

At the event, representatives from these organizations were present to speak with barbecue guests about their missions.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

