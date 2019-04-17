Operation Kindness salutes veterans

It was all about thanking veterans at the 12th annual Operation Kindness Florida Tennis Round Robin and Golf Tournaments.

On April 16, tennis and golf players and Operation Kindness supporters spent the day competing in their respective tournaments. Following the games, they gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom for an all-American barbecue dinner, presentation and silent and live auctions.

Operation Kindness Florida Inc., became a 501c3 public charity in 2014. The organization donates to nonprofit organizations that support wounded veterans in Florida, such as SRQ Vets, Paws for Patriots at Southeastern Guide Dogs, K9s for Warriors and Building Homes for Heroes.

At the event, representatives from these organizations were present to speak with barbecue guests about their missions.