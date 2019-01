Opera gala patrons mingled Jan. 21 at the Ritz Beach Club to celebrate the upcoming gala.

This year they have more patrons than ever before with 44. Guests mingled inside, watched the sunset while enjoying passed hors d'oeuvres and wine.

The 2019 Opera Gala A Jeweled Affair - An Evening of Glitz and Glamour will be held Feb. 2 at The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.