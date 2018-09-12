Opening Coffee fires up SPARCC volunteers

Members of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center Auxiliary are gearing up for their fundraising season. On Sept. 12, the fundraising arm of SPARCC hosted its Opening Coffee event at The Field Club. The group discussed services and volunteer opportunities for the year.

Pickles, a dachshund and chihuahua mix, made a brief appearance as the event’s keynote speaker. Pickles and her owners were survivors of domestic abuse. She has since been adopted into a new home. Last year, SPARCC hosted 20 pets in its kennel.



“We thought having Pickles would be a great way to showcase what we offer clients at SPARCC,” said Auxiliary President Linda Bergen. “Often times, abuse victims don't leave their circumstance because of their pets, but our shelter offers a safe place to bring all sorts of pets.”