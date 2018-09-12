 Skip to main content
Michelle and Brittany Hearon

Opening Coffee fires up SPARCC volunteers

Stephanie Toale and Tiffany Toale Holsbeke

Denise Barker with SPARCC Auxiliary President Linda Bergen

Denise Barker and Pat Knasiak

Carmela Quagliato and Linda Parzmann

Barbara Isaacson and Beverly Tschuor

Lisa Temple and Gabby Messina

SPARCC President Jessica Hays speaks to the organization's fundraising volunteers.

Pickles, a dachshund and chihuahua mix, was the event's keynote speaker. Pickles was adopted after spending time at SPARCC's pet kennel.

The SPARCC Auxiliary warmed up for the fundraising season with its Opening Coffee event at The Field Club.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Members of Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center Auxiliary are gearing up for their fundraising season. On Sept. 12, the fundraising arm of SPARCC hosted its Opening Coffee event at The Field Club. The group discussed services and volunteer opportunities for the year.

Pickles, a dachshund and chihuahua mix, made a brief appearance as the event’s keynote speaker. Pickles and her owners were survivors of domestic abuse. She has since been adopted into a new home. Last year, SPARCC hosted 20 pets in its kennel.


“We thought having Pickles would be a great way to showcase what we offer clients at SPARCC,” said Auxiliary President Linda Bergen. “Often times, abuse victims don't leave their circumstance because of their pets, but our shelter offers a safe place to bring all sorts of pets.”

