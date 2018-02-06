Sarasota Ballet turns out On Pointe Luncheon

Dancers lined the walkway leading into Michael's On East, greeting guests as they came through the door Feb. 6.

The dancers were part of the Sarasota Ballet's Dance-The Next Generation program, which uses dance to encourage at-risk students to continue their academic studies and remain positive about school.

The On Pointe Luncheon, which was previously an evening event and has since become a daytime fundraiser, benefited the Dance-The Next Generation program.