Graduating dancers Julieta Renteria, Jovanna Patino-Murillo, Andreah Perez and Johanna Patino-Murillo

Sarasota Ballet turns out On Pointe Luncheon

Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 |

Lynda Poery and Judy Cahn

Audrey Robbins, Caroline Amory, Jonathan Coleman and Hillary Steele

Speakers Ry-Asia and Marie Hennessey with Kristian and Susan Brommeland

Jan Sirota and Hermione Gilpin

Georgette Levy and Marilyn Katz

The centerpieces were made by the children in the Dance-The Next Generation program.

Diana Myers and Sue Peterson

Hermione Gilpin, Norma Cohen, Micki Sellman and Lynda Poery

Susan Holik and Courtney Rosenthal

Louis and Carolou Marquet

Charlie Ann Syprett, Donna Koffmann, Audrey Robbins and Diane Roskamp

Beverly and Sherry Koski with Jennifer Vigne

Arlene Irons, Toby Kline and Harriet Fader

The dessert placed at each table was a chocolate cake with raspberries.

Gary Sweetman and Raymond Morrisey

Jennifer Gemmeke and Christopher Hird

The company's On Pointe Luncheon was held Feb. 6 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Dancers lined the walkway leading into Michael's On East, greeting guests as they came through the door Feb. 6. 

The dancers were part of the Sarasota Ballet's Dance-The Next Generation program, which uses dance to encourage at-risk students to continue their academic studies and remain positive about school. 

The On Pointe Luncheon, which was previously an evening event and has since become a daytime fundraiser, benefited the Dance-The Next Generation program. 

