Robert E. Willis Elementary teachers Julie Santello, Laurie Rahn and Courtney Boswell hold up the signs they made for the end-of-the-year parade.

Off to the next step for Willis students

Wednesday, Jun. 3, 2020 |

Gianna Demino, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary, is the first in line at the parade.

Chloe Foster, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, enjoys seeing her teachers for the last time before going on summer break.

Aiden Torres, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary, waves to teachers and staff members while also congratulating fifth grade teacher Jacquie McLaurin on her retirement.

Robert E. Willis Elementary School teachers Brittany Alecia and Kaitlyn Miller cheer for students as they come through the parade.

Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grader Jake Martin leaves elementary school with a smile on his face.

Laura Martin, a fourth grade teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, is proud of her students and their accomplishments throughout the year.

Roy London, an art teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, shows his hand-drawn sign to students while ringing a cowbell.

Emily Gonzalez, a fifth grader, does not hold back with car decorations to celebrate her graduation from elementary school.

Robert E. Wilis Elementary School's mascot and fifth grade teacher Jacquie McLaurin wave goodbye to students. McLaurin is retiring this year.

Landon Dickens, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, peers out his car window to see his teachers.

Tom Bergerat, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, congratulates fifth grade teacher Jacquie McLaurin on her retirement.

Camryn Duley , a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, thanks her teachers with a handmade sign.

Jennifer McGregor, a teacher at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, wishes students a happy summer.

Logan Danahy, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, celebrates his graduation from elementary school. He'll move onto R. Dan Nolan Middle School in the fall.

Summayah Munoz, a student at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, loves seeing her teachers after being out of the classroom for e-learning since March.

Robert E. Willis Elementary School teachers Hannah Cuervo, Kelly Richards and Lynn Catone miss seeing their students and wish them well over the summer.

Robert E. Willis Elementary School fifth grade teacher Denise Herrera and Principal Kathy Price cheer for students as they finish the parade.

Willis Elementary School celebrates the end of the school year with parade.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Gianna Demino, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, was the first in line for the end-of-year parade May 28, which was the last day of school for the School District of Manatee County.

She stood above her car’s sun roof with balloons blowing around on each side of her. She was wearing a T-shirt that said, “I virtually graduated elementary school in 2020.”

Dozens of fifth graders followed in their cars behind Demino. Then students from other grades joined in on the celebration to see all of Willis Elementary’s teachers and staff outside holding signs, waving, cheering and saying farewell on the last day of school.

Willis couldn’t host a regular graduation for its fifth graders, so the school celebrated instead with a parade.

