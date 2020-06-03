Off to the next step for Willis students

Gianna Demino, a fifth grader at Robert E. Willis Elementary School, was the first in line for the end-of-year parade May 28, which was the last day of school for the School District of Manatee County.

She stood above her car’s sun roof with balloons blowing around on each side of her. She was wearing a T-shirt that said, “I virtually graduated elementary school in 2020.”

Dozens of fifth graders followed in their cars behind Demino. Then students from other grades joined in on the celebration to see all of Willis Elementary’s teachers and staff outside holding signs, waving, cheering and saying farewell on the last day of school.

Willis couldn’t host a regular graduation for its fifth graders, so the school celebrated instead with a parade.