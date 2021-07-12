ODA's Camp Banyan participants get a view under the sea in Lakewood Ranch

Portland Chevalier, an Out-of-Door Academy Camp Banyan participant, wasn't quite sure how she wanted to make her coral reef.

She was watching a video about coral reefs when a counselor suggested she have some short pieces of coral sticking out of the sand while others loop around.

So after painting pasta noodles different colors, Chevalier put some of the noodles on short pieces of pipe cleaner that she stuck straight up in the clay that made up the base of her coral reef and then added noodles to longer pipe cleaners that looped over the short pieces.

Making coral reefs July 12 is just one of the activities planned for Camp Banyan's theme of under the sea this week.

Campers also will go to Casey Key to collect shark teeth, make edible aquifers, make shark hats and play games like "Sharks and Minnows."

"I like that we get to do art projects, and there's never a time where we stop and don't do anything," Chevalier said.