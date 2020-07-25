 Skip to main content
Large photos of students in the Class of 2020 are lined up in the Petrik Thunderdome as part of the decorations for graduation.

ODA graduation has a personal touch in Sarasota

Large photos of students in the Class of 2020 are lined up in the Petrik Thunderdome as part of the decorations for graduation.

Laura Davenport accepts her diploma. "It feels like we've been waiting a long time for it, but it feels great," Davenport says. "It was such a great school, and I'm so happy to have gone here."

Laura Davenport accepts her diploma. "It feels like we've been waiting a long time for it, but it feels great," Davenport says. "It was such a great school, and I'm so happy to have gone here."

Will Leisher decorated his cap for graduation.

Will Leisher decorated his cap for graduation.

Scott, Will and Judy Leisher commemorate Will Leisher's graduation with a family photo. Will Leisher is wearing leis because it's a Hawaiian tradition to wear leis during celebrations.

Scott, Will and Judy Leisher commemorate Will Leisher's graduation with a family photo. Will Leisher is wearing leis because it's a Hawaiian tradition to wear leis during celebrations.

Jay Sussman smiles underneath his mask while accepting his diploma. "I'm glad we were able to do something (for graduation)," Sussman says.

Jay Sussman smiles underneath his mask while accepting his diploma. "I'm glad we were able to do something (for graduation)," Sussman says.

Sydney Sforzo accepts her diploma and the Petrik Community Service Award, which is the highest recognition of service.

Sydney Sforzo accepts her diploma and the Petrik Community Service Award, which is the highest recognition of service.

Kristen Fenker takes a video as she and Steve Fenker watch their son Luke Fenker receive his diploma.

Kristen Fenker takes a video as she and Steve Fenker watch their son Luke Fenker receive his diploma.

Luke Fenker listens to David Mahler, Th Out-of-Door Academy's head of school, during his individual ceremony.

Luke Fenker listens to David Mahler, Th Out-of-Door Academy's head of school, during his individual ceremony.

Daniel Fernandez's family watches as he walks across the stage during his individual graduation ceremony.

Daniel Fernandez's family watches as he walks across the stage during his individual graduation ceremony.

Daniel Fernandez goes to accept his diploma from David Mahler, head of school.

Daniel Fernandez goes to accept his diploma from David Mahler, head of school.

David Mahler, The Out-of-Door Academy's head of school, shares memories he has with each graduate during their individual ceremonies.

David Mahler, The Out-of-Door Academy's head of school, shares memories he has with each graduate during their individual ceremonies.

Jarred Flahive receives his diploma and the Dobosz Family Spirit Award.

Jarred Flahive receives his diploma and the Dobosz Family Spirit Award.

Michael Currier hugs his son, graduate Jarred Flahive.

Michael Currier hugs his son, graduate Jarred Flahive.

Harrison Koffman accepts his diploma while standing 6 feet apart from David Mahler, Out-of-Door Academy's head of school.

Harrison Koffman accepts his diploma while standing 6 feet apart from David Mahler, Out-of-Door Academy's head of school.

Bijan Gorji takes a photo of his daughter Natalie Gorji after she accepts her diploma.

Bijan Gorji takes a photo of his daughter Natalie Gorji after she accepts her diploma.

Nicholas Morgan is one of 75 Out-of-Door Academy seniors graduating from the school this year.

Nicholas Morgan is one of 75 Out-of-Door Academy seniors graduating from the school this year.

Eugenia Kornacki shows off the cap she decorated.

Eugenia Kornacki shows off the cap she decorated.

Joseph Palmeri is ready to go to the University of Central Florida now that he has his diploma from The Out-of-Door Academy.

Joseph Palmeri is ready to go to the University of Central Florida now that he has his diploma from The Out-of-Door Academy.

Eliana Trueblood is described as "fierce" on the soccer field by David Mahler, head of school, during her individual graduation ceremony.

Eliana Trueblood is described as "fierce" on the soccer field by David Mahler, head of school, during her individual graduation ceremony.

Yichen Cai celebrates his graduation from Out-of-Door Academy while school staff members cheer for him.

Yichen Cai celebrates his graduation from Out-of-Door Academy while school staff members cheer for him.

The Out-of-Door Academy seniors celebrate graduation with individual ceremonies.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Laura Davenport, a senior at The Out-of-Door Academy, stood on the stage proudly in her navy blue cap and gown and ODA mask while Head of School David Mahler talked about her. 

"You brought rays of sunshine to this school," Mahler said to Davenport while her parents, Christine and Jim Davenport, watched. 

A few minutes later Laura Davenport walked across the stage to accept her diploma. She stood six feet away from Mahler to maintain social distancing. 

After waiting months for their graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 outbreak, ODA seniors finally walked across the stage and received their diplomas in individual ceremonies July 25. ODA's Class of 2020 has 75 students.

"It feels like we've been waiting a long time for it, but it feels great," Laura Davenport said. "It was such a great school, and I'm so happy to have gone here."

Families were able to enter the Petrik Thunderdome to watch their graduate receive his or her diploma after hearing personalized comments from Mahler. They then took family photos in front of an ODA backdrop. 

"We all feel disappointed for the Class of 2020," Mahler said. "They didn't receive what classes before them have received in terms of a true commencement, but to have the time in a one-on-one with each graduate and their family is a gift and a blessing. They deserve the recognition, and we're just happy to be able to provide this opportunity for our families."

Although each graduate's ceremony took only a few minutes, graduates and their families were grateful for them.

"It had all the same feelings (as a standard graduation ceremony)," said Amy Sussman, mother of graduate Jay Sussman. "It's nice to have this finality. I feel like we can move on to college now."

