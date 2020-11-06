 Skip to main content
The Thunder takes the field.

Thunder football advances in SSAC playoffs

Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 |

Nolan Lewellen (22) makes a tackle on a Ocala running back.

Nolan Lewellen runs over Ocala's Daniel Young.

Ashton Lamb falls forward into the red zone.

Grady Paxton (23) runs an option play with Patch O'Keefe.

Jackson Carlton (1) hits an extra point.

Nolan Lewellen jogs into the end zone untouched.

Grady Paxton fights for the goal line.

Connor Pope (17) track down an Ocala pass alongside an Ocala wideout. The pass would fall incomplete.

Patch O'Keefe fires a pass to his right.

Ashton Lamb (2) turns upfield after catching a screen pass from Patch O'Keefe.

Austin Goins (71) hugs Henry Fioriglio after a Fioriglio touchdown.

KB Belton talks to him team after his first win as a head coach.

The victory was the first under Coach KB Belton.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

KB Belton had to wait a while for his first win as a head coach, but the waiting was worth it. 

Belton and The Out-of-Door Academy football team (1-4) defeated Ocala Christian Academy 48-22 on Friday in the first round of the Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs. The Thunder won despite not having star senior quarterback Tyler Beasley, who is week-to-week with an undisclosed injury. In his place, senior Patch O'Keefe stepped up, doing what was asked of him while ODA's ground game dominated the Crusaders. 

Junior running back Grady Paxton had three rushing touchdowns, while senior Nolan Lewellen had a 55-yard rushing touchdown on the first play of the game and later added a 30-yard receiving touchdown from O'Keefe.  

Belton said he was proud of his team for coming together as one to get the win, but wants to see them finish the game stronger next week. ODA advances to play Cedar Creek Christian Academy (4-5) at home Nov. 13 in the SSAC's Class A semifinals. 

Elsewhere, Lakewood Ranch High (5-3) defeated Seminole high (3-5) 28-0 at home in the Mustangs' regular-season finale. They will play Manatee High (6-1) at home Nov. 13. 

Braden River was off this week. The Pirates (3-3) will play South Fork High (1-5) at home Nov. 13. 

The Author: Ryan Kohn

I’m the sports reporter for Sarasota and East County and a Missouri School of Journalism graduate. I was born and raised in Olney, MD. My biggest inspirations are Wright Thompson and Alex Ovechkin. My strongest belief is that mint chip ice cream is unbeatable.

