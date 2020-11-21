 Skip to main content
The Thunder prepares to take the field.

ODA football bested by Bishop Snyder in SSAC title game

The Thunder prepares to take the field.

Nolan Lewellen hauls in a first-quarter touchdown pass.

Nolan Lewellen hauls in a first-quarter touchdown pass.

Michael Dyer (70) and Charlie Tack (4) stop a Bishop Snyder run at the goal line.

Michael Dyer (70) and Charlie Tack (4) stop a Bishop Snyder run at the goal line.

Connor Pope surges toward the end zone as Bishop Snyder's James Bishop pulls his jersey.

Connor Pope surges toward the end zone as Bishop Snyder's James Bishop pulls his jersey.

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen dives into the end zone.

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen dives into the end zone.

ODA running back Grady Paxton tiptoes the sideline.

ODA running back Grady Paxton tiptoes the sideline.

Connor Pope breaks away from the Bishop Snyder defense.

Connor Pope breaks away from the Bishop Snyder defense.

Tyler Coppins (7) and Connor Pope (17) break up a Bishop Snyder pass.

Tyler Coppins (7) and Connor Pope (17) break up a Bishop Snyder pass.

ODA's Ashton Lamb (2) cuts upfield on a toss play.

ODA's Ashton Lamb (2) cuts upfield on a toss play.

ODA senior QB Patrick O'Keefe fires a pass to his right.

ODA senior QB Patrick O'Keefe fires a pass to his right.

Nolan Lewellen (22) jukes James Bishop (15) in the open field.

Nolan Lewellen (22) jukes James Bishop (15) in the open field.

Nolan Lewellen and Connor Pope celebrate Lewellen's touchdown.

Nolan Lewellen and Connor Pope celebrate Lewellen's touchdown.

Grady Paxton runs through the Bishop Snyder defense.

Grady Paxton runs through the Bishop Snyder defense.

ODA Coach K.B. Belton falls to the ground after the officiating crews waives off a roughing the kicker penalty on the final play of the game.

ODA Coach K.B. Belton falls to the ground after the officiating crews waives off a roughing the kicker penalty on the final play of the game.

Senior lineman Michael Dyer walks off the field for the final time after ODA's loss to Bishop Snyder.

Senior lineman Michael Dyer walks off the field for the final time after ODA's loss to Bishop Snyder.

The Thunder held a 19-0 lead but let it slip away.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Out-of-Door Academy's miraculous playoff run was not destined for a storybook ending after all. 

In fact, the Thunder's season ended with a heartbreaking defeat. 

The Thunder (2-5) fell 20-19 to Bishop Snyder High (6-5) Saturday afternoon at Bryant Stadium in Lakeland. It came after ODA controlled the majority of the game, even taking a 19-0 lead in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Patrick O'Keefe threw touchdowns to senior Nolan Lewellen and junior Connor Pope, and Lewellen added another on the ground, but ODA had two of their extra point attempts blocked, a fact which later would haunt them. 

Up 19-6 in the fourth quarter, a tipped ODA pass was intercepted by Bishop Snyder and returned for a touchdown. That cut ODA's lead to 19-13. The Cardinals then attempted an onside kick, which they recovered. On the ensuing possession, a roughing the passer penalty on fourth down kept Bishop Snyder's drive alive. They would take advantage, with quarterback Ijohn Richardson scrambling for a score, putting the Cardinals up 20-19. 

ODA would get two possessions to retake the lead. The first ended on a fourth-down sack after multiple dropped passes. The second, which came with 6.5 seconds left and in Bishop Snyder territory, ended with a field goal attempt. The kick was short, but the officiating crew called Bishop Snyder for a roughing the kicker penalty that would have given ODA one more play from the red zone — before waving off the penalty after a discussion. 

"That was a tough one," ODA Coach K.B. Belton said. "We played a great game. We gave ourselves a chance to win it at the end. That's all you can ask."

ODA senior Nolan Lewellen called the loss the worst he has suffered, though he added he is proud of his team for battling the way it did this season. After going 0-4 in the regular season and losing starting quarterback Tyler Beasley to injury, the Thunder never gave up, winning two playoff games to reach this point. 

