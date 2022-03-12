ODA Banyan Ball brings glamour to the Ritz

The Out-Of-Door Academy brought some glitz and glamour to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota during its 2022 Banyan Ball on March 11.

The annual event started with a VIP reception that had dozens of supporters mingling and listening to music from the school's advanced string ensemble outside the ballroom area.

Doors opened and hundreds of guests filled the ballroom for the program, which featured words from interim head of school James Connor and a live auction led by Bill Menish.

The night concluded with dancing and live music from the No Filter band.