Co-chairs Gilly Birnie, Jordan Letschert and Kara Magnes

ODA Banyan Ball brings glamour to the Ritz

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022

Co-chairs Gilly Birnie, Jordan Letschert and Kara Magnes

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Olga Carrion, Laura Murphy and Kim Metrokotsas

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Olga Carrion, Laura Murphy and Kim Metrokotsas

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Natalie and Olga Carrion

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Natalie and Olga Carrion

Joseph and Janet Wopinski

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Joseph and Janet Wopinski

Courtney and Tony Bonacuse

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Courtney and Tony Bonacuse

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

The event was held at the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota.

Aaron and Adriana Sanandres

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Aaron and Adriana Sanandres

Valerie Melignon and Tao Cheng

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Valerie Melignon and Tao Cheng

Ryan and Grace Grindler

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Ryan and Grace Grindler

Christen Cowan, Lisa Jayne Warren-Wallace, Sharon Petrik and Wendy Petrik

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Christen Cowan, Lisa Jayne Warren-Wallace, Sharon Petrik and Wendy Petrik

Roger and Kelly Bright

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Roger and Kelly Bright

Jim Riley and board chair Tom Murphy

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Jim Riley and board chair Tom Murphy

Heather Riley, Ali Murphy and Caroline Jones

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Heather Riley, Ali Murphy and Caroline Jones

David and Mariana Levy

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

David and Mariana Levy

Brianne "Voodoo" Horvath

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Brianne "Voodoo" Horvath

Jennifer and Greg Douglas

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Jennifer and Greg Douglas

Neli Slavov and Mariana Georgieva

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Neli Slavov and Mariana Georgieva

Nicole Fromer, Lauren Athas, Karen Van Lindonk and Meghan Leiter

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Nicole Fromer, Lauren Athas, Karen Van Lindonk and Meghan Leiter

Interim head of school Jim Connor, upcoming head of school Deb Otey and board chair Tom Murphy

Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022 |

Interim head of school Jim Connor, upcoming head of school Deb Otey and board chair Tom Murphy

The 2022 Banyan Ball was held March 11.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Out-Of-Door Academy brought some glitz and glamour to the Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota during its 2022 Banyan Ball on March 11.

The annual event started with a VIP reception that had dozens of supporters mingling and listening to music from the school's advanced string ensemble outside the ballroom area. 

Doors opened and hundreds of guests filled the ballroom for the program, which featured words from interim head of school James Connor and a live auction led by Bill Menish. 

The night concluded with dancing and live music from the No Filter band. 

