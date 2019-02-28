Observer Media Group Black Tie launches new social app

The Observer Media Group hosted a launch party to celebrate its new Black Tie App Feb. 28 at Michael's On East.

The cocktail party was held to not only celebrate the new app with cocktails and appetizers, but there were also Observer IT staff on deck to help with downloading and app usage.

Once guests downloaded the app, they were able to put their name in a raffle drawing to win prizes from the Observer, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Michael's On East.

The new app features a comprehensive social calendar for black tie events in Sarasota and Manatee counties, a social registry of organizations, chairpersons and philanthropists, as well as a single location to view all Black Tie content, such as photo galleries of events, weekly Black Tie & Tales columns and fashion stories. Guests at the bash were treated to a free headshot to add to their social registry in the app.

The Black Tie App can be downloaded through the Apple store and Google Play store.