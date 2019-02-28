 Skip to main content
Lounge areas were set up around Michael's On East.

Observer Media Group Black Tie launches new social app

Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 |

The Spring Season magazine features a full page spread on the app.

Teal furnishings decorated the lounge space.

The Black Tie Bash celebrated the launch of the app.

Guests could visit the IT bar for help with downloading the app.

Bob Nosal, Sheila Doutit and Bob Trisolini

Lou Ann Linn and Linda Watterworth

Nikki Sedacca and Margaret Wise

Meghan Johs and Mya Widmeyer

Richeal Bair with Will and Anna Chase

David and Brenda Maraman

Clara and Roberto Villanueva

Clara and Roberto Villanueva with Kim O'Connor

Rita and Gary Thibault

Adam and Jaime Still

Jay and Veronica Brady

Colleen Cramer, Jennifer Halbert and Eileen Olson

Caleb Stanton and Adam Quinlin show guests how to download and use the app.

Dex Honea took headshots of guests for the registry.

Isabel Lower, Mark Smith, Kim Livengood, Murray Devine and Sheryl Vieira

Tom Waters with Anna and Will Chase

The napkins were themed to the event.

Michael Klauber and Mark Pritchett

Krystel and Matt Beall

Krystel Beall, Beth Jacobson and Matt Beall

Colin Reid takes video of the event.

Erin Guzzo and Sheryl Mendelson

Ryan Eleine, Mike Evanoff and Dennis Decarlo

Veronica Brady tells guests how the app will benefit the nonprofit community.

Michael Klauber addresses the audience.

Guets listen to Emily Walsh explain the functions of the new app.

Adam Quinlin, Publisher Emily Walsh, Jason Camillo and Caleb Stanton

Terri and Michael Klauber

The Black Tie Bash was held Feb. 28 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Observer Media Group hosted a launch party to celebrate its new Black Tie App Feb. 28 at Michael's On East. 

The cocktail party was held to not only celebrate the new app with cocktails and appetizers, but there were also Observer IT staff on deck to help with downloading and app usage. 

Once guests downloaded the app, they were able to put their name in a raffle drawing to win prizes from the Observer, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Michael's On East. 

The new app features a comprehensive social calendar for black tie events in Sarasota and Manatee counties, a social registry of organizations, chairpersons and philanthropists, as well as a single location to view all Black Tie content, such as photo galleries of events, weekly Black Tie & Tales columns and fashion stories. Guests at the bash were treated to a free headshot to add to their social registry in the app. 

The Black Tie App can be downloaded through the Apple store and Google Play store. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

