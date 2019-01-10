Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament toasts to players

Before the Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament could kick off, players had an important matter to take care of.

Fueling up at the cocktail party held Jan. 10.

Players and their guests enjoyed hors’ d'oeuvres and cocktails at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center Thursday evening.

During the party, the tournament bracket was revealed and competitors watched a mixed-doubles exhibition game.

The tournament kicks off on Jan. 11 and continues until Jan. 13.