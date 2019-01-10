 Skip to main content
Jan Withers, Judy Boice and Chantal

Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament toasts to players

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Sandra Weiss serves the ball during the exhibition game.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Tom Kane and Charlie Muntan

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Chris Goodwin and Ed and Ann Kelmenson

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Claudiu Retean competes during a mixed doubles exhibition match.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Jim Tarsy and Mark Malinowski

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The tournament bracket was revealed during the party.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Kate Rhodes competes during a mixed doubles exhibition match.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Holly Parker and Ute Vela

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Christine Short and Monica Darold

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Warren Girle serves the ball during the exhibition match.

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

David and Marcia Gutridge

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Mike Langlois, David Campbell and John Beeman

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Robbie Salum and Marie Guillet

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

Tom Ivaskiv, Ken Coates, Ron Wedekind and Fred Berg

Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 |

The annual tennis tournament kicks off Friday, Jan. 11 and ends Sunday, Jan. 13.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Before the Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament could kick off, players had an important matter to take care of.

Fueling up at the cocktail party held Jan. 10.

Players and their guests enjoyed hors’ d'oeuvres and cocktails at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center Thursday evening.

During the party, the tournament bracket was revealed and competitors watched a mixed-doubles exhibition game.

The tournament kicks off on Jan. 11 and continues until Jan. 13.  

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

