Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament stirs up cocktails

The chilly weather didn’t stop the Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament athletes from toasting to the competition Jan. 4.

Nearly 120 athletes are set to compete in the 18th annual tournament taking place from Jan. 5 to Jan 7. But before competitive play begins, the players enjoyed a cocktail party catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens on Thursday evening.

While enjoying appetizers and cocktails, participants watched an exhibition game and found out who they were playing against and what their schedules were for Friday games.

Tournament play begins Friday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.