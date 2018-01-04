 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ute Veal and Trevor and Linda Gillot

Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament stirs up cocktails

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Ute Veal and Trevor and Linda Gillot

Buy this Photo
Pat Cavell and Jean Lacroix

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Pat Cavell and Jean Lacroix

Buy this Photo
Molly Gleason and Carol Richard

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Molly Gleason and Carol Richard

Buy this Photo
Claudiu Retean plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Claudiu Retean plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Buy this Photo
Judy Tobias and Jan Withers

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Judy Tobias and Jan Withers

Buy this Photo
John Bradbury and James Tarsy

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

John Bradbury and James Tarsy

Buy this Photo
Kathy Powers and Betty Aden

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Kathy Powers and Betty Aden

Buy this Photo
Sandra Weib plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Sandra Weib plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Buy this Photo
Ardeth Black and Christine Short

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Ardeth Black and Christine Short

Buy this Photo
Claudiu Retean plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Claudiu Retean plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Buy this Photo
Maggie and Glenn Ford and Greg Zieman

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Maggie and Glenn Ford and Greg Zieman

Buy this Photo
Sandra Weib plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Sandra Weib plays in an exhibition game during the cocktail party.

Buy this Photo
Lindsay and Ted Prospect and David Novak

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Lindsay and Ted Prospect and David Novak

Buy this Photo
Doug Rhodes, Maruta Miluns and Steve Nicolai

Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 |

Doug Rhodes, Maruta Miluns and Steve Nicolai

Buy this Photo
Share
The tournament kicked off Jan. 4 with a cocktail party. Tournament play begins on Friday, Jan. 5.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The chilly weather didn’t stop the Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament athletes from toasting to the competition Jan. 4.

Nearly 120 athletes are set to compete in the 18th annual tournament taking place from Jan. 5 to Jan 7.  But before competitive play begins, the players enjoyed a cocktail party catered by Harry’s Continental Kitchens on Thursday evening.

While enjoying appetizers and cocktails, participants watched an exhibition game and found out who they were playing against and what their schedules were for Friday games.

Tournament play begins Friday, Jan. 5 at 9 a.m.

 

 

Related Stories