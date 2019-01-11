Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament bounces into competition

The competition might have been fierce, but a better word to describe it might be friendly.

The 19th annual Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament swung into play on Jan. 11 and culminated Jan. 13.

19th Annual Observer Challenge Tennis Tournament Champions Division 1 Andy Adams Karen Adams Sandra Weiss Chris Wetzig Division 2 Sandy Schonhoff Mark Malinowski Karin Buffett Jim Tarsy Division 3 Bill Hocker Dominique Sparks Monica Darold Costello Bob Fletcher Division 4 Ray Ellis Jacqui Ellis Suzy White Kevin Feeney Division 5 Joyce Welch Chip Elitzer Bob Gary Katie Cornell

The tournament, which had five divisions and 120 competitors, brought players from various Longboat Key tennis clubs, including the Longboat Key Club and Cedars East. Whether the players knew each other or not, the camaraderie echoed from court to court.

On one court, a player yelled “have fun, guys,” as the first serve was hit.

An hour later on a different court, a player asked her competitors “are we having fun yet?”

She was met with a “yes, we’re loving it.”



Even if teammates had never met until their first match on Friday, the groups bonded by the end of the weekend.

“Tennis brings people together,” Mark Malinowski, whose team won Division 2, said.

And sometimes, it wasn’t necessarily the tennis that brought teams together at first. Teammates Ray and Jacqui Ellis, Suzy White and Kevin Feeney joked that they were in the tournament for the white shirts each competitor got.

They ended up winning the fourth division.

“We were really quite happy to get through the first round,” Jacqui Ellis said.