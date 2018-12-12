Oak Park's Swezey named Sarasota Teacher of the Year

Shane Swezey, a music therapy teacher at Oak Park School in Sarasota, was named the school district's teacher of the year at a ceremony on Wednesday and is now in the running for the honor statewide.

Swezey originally studied aerospace engineering at Florida State before deciding to pursue a career in music therapy. He has served as a music teacher and therapist at Oak Park School since 2013.

“My background has given me a unique lens to look at music as a tool to help support student learning more holistically,” Swezey said last month when he learned he was among three finalists for the district honor.

The other finalists were Tessa Healy as the 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year and Ashlee Middleton as the 2019 High School Teacher of the Year.

At the ceremony on Wednesday at Art Ovation Hotel, hundreds of shining candles illuminated the faces of teachers on hand to celebrate the three finalists, symbolizing the light teachers bring to the community. The theme for the event, sponsored by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, was Ignite Education.

The winner receives $5,000 from the foundation while the two finalists receive an award of $2,500.