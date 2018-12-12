 Skip to main content
Superintendent Todd Bowden presents the 2019 Teacher of the Year award to Shane Swezey, with Education Foundation President Jennifer Vigne.

Oak Park's Swezey named Sarasota Teacher of the Year

Jenny Infanti, Autumn McConnell, Troy Thompson and Scot Harris

Sarasota County School Board member Shirley Brown, Superintendent Todd Bowden and School Board Chair Jane Goodwin

Jeff Maultsby and Harriet Moore

Sarah Lodge and Education Foundation Chair Britt Reiner

Ray Wilson and Sarasota County School Board Vice Chair Caroline Zucker

Education Foundation President Jennifer Vigne opens the Ignite Education awards ceremony.

2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year Tessa Healy with 2018 Elementary Teacher of the Year Bethany Burnett.

Recipient of the 2019 Alumni Distinction award Dan Bailey, Sarasota High School class of 1964, says teachers are the real heroes.

2019 Teacher of the Year Shane Swezey lights his candle, which represents the light that teachers bring to their community, at the end of the awards ceremony.

Education Foundation of Sarasota County announces winner from field of three finalists.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

Shane Swezey, a music therapy teacher at Oak Park School in Sarasota, was named the school district's teacher of the year at a ceremony on Wednesday and is now in the running for the honor statewide. 

Swezey originally studied aerospace engineering at Florida State before deciding to pursue a career in music therapy.  He has served as a music teacher and therapist at Oak Park School since 2013.

“My background has given me a unique lens to look at music as a tool to help support student learning more holistically,” Swezey said last month when he learned he was among three finalists for the district honor. 

The other finalists were Tessa Healy as the 2019 Elementary Teacher of the Year and Ashlee Middleton as the 2019 High School Teacher of the Year.

At the ceremony on Wednesday at Art Ovation Hotel, hundreds of shining candles illuminated the faces of teachers on hand to celebrate the three finalists, symbolizing the light teachers bring to the community. The theme for the event, sponsored by the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, was Ignite Education. 

The winner receives $5,000 from the foundation while the two finalists receive an award of $2,500.

 

