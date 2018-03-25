Nuero Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's Celebrates 10-year anniversary

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's celebrated it's 10-year anniversary with Cause 4 Hope - Cheers to 10 Years. For the past 10 years, NCF has been working to help those who have been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease and guide their family members through the process and challenges they face.

For it's 10-year anniversary, NCF honors Gerri Aaron.

"My experience has shown me that the Neuro Challenge Foundation is an accomplished and benevolent, caring organization assisting Parkinson's patients and their caregivers in managing this disease," Aaron told NCF.

To celebrate the evening, guests gathered in the atrium for cocktails and conversations. Guests were also able to purchase bracelets for the chance raffle, featuring over 30 prizes for the winners.

After cocktail hour, partygoers made their way into the ballroom for dinner, a welcome from President Kathie Musto and Co-Chairwoman Kate Walsh-Honea, music by Jonathan Cortez and a live auction. Dinner and a presentation from Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington followed.