 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Bradenton resident Kaitlyn Saum kisses her dog, Chevy. Chevy's hip dysplasia and knee problems didn't stop him from wanting to run in the 5K.

'Nothing holds us back'

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Bradenton resident Kaitlyn Saum kisses her dog, Chevy. Chevy's hip dysplasia and knee problems didn't stop him from wanting to run in the 5K.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's Lee Cosens holds the flag during the national anthem. Cosens served in the Army from 2007 to 2012.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Palmetto's Lee Cosens holds the flag during the national anthem. Cosens served in the Army from 2007 to 2012.

Buy this Photo
Irwin, a 1-year-old beagle cur, becomes friends with Tomy, who is 10 years old. Irwin is up for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Irwin, a 1-year-old beagle cur, becomes friends with Tomy, who is 10 years old. Irwin is up for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Willow, who is 6 months old, shows some love to Bradenton's Amber Charbeneau.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Willow, who is 6 months old, shows some love to Bradenton's Amber Charbeneau.

Buy this Photo
Willow is a 6-month-old puppy up for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Willow is a 6-month-old puppy up for adoption at the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Bo Bush and his mom, Lindsay are ready to run with their dog, Tomy.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Bo Bush and his mom, Lindsay are ready to run with their dog, Tomy.

Buy this Photo
West Bradenton's Joe Siever talks with snowbirds Lisa Thurlow, who is from Canada, and Bob Lathrop, who is from Connecticut.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

West Bradenton's Joe Siever talks with snowbirds Lisa Thurlow, who is from Canada, and Bob Lathrop, who is from Connecticut.

Buy this Photo
Runners get ready to take off at the starting line.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Runners get ready to take off at the starting line.

Buy this Photo
Monika Oberer, one of the race founders, blows an air horn to signify the beginning of the 5K run.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Monika Oberer, one of the race founders, blows an air horn to signify the beginning of the 5K run.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's April Bell runs with her dog, Koda, who is 5. "He loves to run," Bell says.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Sarasota's April Bell runs with her dog, Koda, who is 5. "He loves to run," Bell says.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Pattie and Chris LeBanc walk in the 5K with their dog, Abby.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Pattie and Chris LeBanc walk in the 5K with their dog, Abby.

Buy this Photo
Runners and their dogs start their 5K race.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Runners and their dogs start their 5K race.

Buy this Photo
Palmetto's Amy Cosens makes her way to the finish line. "It's a super organized race for awesome causes," Cosens says.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Palmetto's Amy Cosens makes her way to the finish line. "It's a super organized race for awesome causes," Cosens says.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Laura Dardy walks in the rain with her dog, Toby. "It's fun running in the rain," Dardy says.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Laura Dardy walks in the rain with her dog, Toby. "It's fun running in the rain," Dardy says.

Buy this Photo
Country Club East's David Cravens runs toward the finish line. Cravens moved from Atlanta to Lakewood Ranch and says he has been "loving every minute of it."

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Country Club East's David Cravens runs toward the finish line. Cravens moved from Atlanta to Lakewood Ranch and says he has been "loving every minute of it."

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Brian and Kaitlyn Roman, 12, cross the finish line together. Kaitlyn Roman placed first for her age group.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Brian and Kaitlyn Roman, 12, cross the finish line together. Kaitlyn Roman placed first for her age group.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Sandra Houseweart finishes the race with her rescue dog Primrose. "She's unstoppable," Houseweart says.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Sarasota's Sandra Houseweart finishes the race with her rescue dog Primrose. "She's unstoppable," Houseweart says.

Buy this Photo
Rebekah Boudrie and Monika Oberer founded the Doggies for Duchenne Run to support Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Rebekah Boudrie and Monika Oberer founded the Doggies for Duchenne Run to support Greenbrook's Grayson Tullio, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and the Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Shelby Duke, Julia Stringer and Sabrina Charlotte show off their medals. This is Stringer's second 5K of the year. She wants to run 12 5Ks in 2020.

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Sarasota's Shelby Duke, Julia Stringer and Sabrina Charlotte show off their medals. This is Stringer's second 5K of the year. She wants to run 12 5Ks in 2020.

Buy this Photo
Oskar is a 7-month-old dog available for adoption. Carson Plank, a volunteer, describes Oskar as "perfectly behaved chaos."

Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 |

Oskar is a 7-month-old dog available for adoption. Carson Plank, a volunteer, describes Oskar as "perfectly behaved chaos."

Buy this Photo
Share
Rain doesn't stop Doggies for Duchenne Run.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch's Laura Dardy adjusted her poncho as she walked with her dog, Toby, toward the finish line of the fifth annual Doggies for Duchenne Run Feb. 1. 

"It's fun running in the rain," Dardy said.

Dardy wanted to support Grayson Tullio, who has Duchenne muscular dystrophy and is the inspiration for the nonprofit Another Day for Gray.

The nonprofit raises funds and awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy and receives 50% of the proceeds from the Doggies for Duchenne Run. The Humane Society at Lakewood Ranch receives the other half of the proceeds.  

Hours of rain didn't stop 330 people from participating in the 5K run, 5K run with dogs, 1-mile walk and a CrossFit challenge.

"If Grayson can get up every day out of the wheelchair and fight Duchenne, we can go and run a 5K," said Monika Oberer, one of the race founders.

The Humane Society of Lakewood Ranch also brought dogs, like 1-year-old Irwin and 6-months-old Willos, to the race to promote the nonprofit and hopefully get adopted. 

Related Stories

Advertisement