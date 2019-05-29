 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Karin Kiernan prepares students for their graduation.

No longer kiddies in Lakewood Ranch

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Karin Kiernan prepares students for their graduation.

Buy this Photo
Students in the Dolphin and Parrots classes were excited as the ceremony was ready to begin.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Students in the Dolphin and Parrots classes were excited as the ceremony was ready to begin.

Buy this Photo
Students marched down the aisle with American flags before they got on stage, said the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Students marched down the aisle with American flags before they got on stage, said the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the National Anthem.

Buy this Photo
The preschool graduates sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," holding up their arms to symbolize the arc of the rainbow.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

The preschool graduates sang "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," holding up their arms to symbolize the arc of the rainbow.

Buy this Photo
Graduating preschooler Levi Cotton donned his cap and gown before walking across the stage.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Graduating preschooler Levi Cotton donned his cap and gown before walking across the stage.

Buy this Photo
Bridgewater's Brent Hamilton took a picture of his daughter, Reese, in her cap and gown.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Bridgewater's Brent Hamilton took a picture of his daughter, Reese, in her cap and gown.

Buy this Photo
Greenbrook's Cody Tana smiled as he crossed the stage.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Greenbrook's Cody Tana smiled as he crossed the stage.

Buy this Photo
Bayshore's Jorge Carvalho hugged his daughter, Mia.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Bayshore's Jorge Carvalho hugged his daughter, Mia.

Buy this Photo
Harper Rigo, of Sarasota, hugged her grandma, Deanna Nicholas once the ceremony was over.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Harper Rigo, of Sarasota, hugged her grandma, Deanna Nicholas once the ceremony was over.

Buy this Photo
GreyHawk Landing's Angela Mahan smiled with her daughter, Dina.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

GreyHawk Landing's Angela Mahan smiled with her daughter, Dina.

Buy this Photo
Savannah's Madisyn Bailey enjoyed cake in celebration of her achievement.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Savannah's Madisyn Bailey enjoyed cake in celebration of her achievement.

Buy this Photo
Miromar's Aayansh Dhamsania take a moment with his parents, Gaurav and Mansi Dhamsania.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Miromar's Aayansh Dhamsania take a moment with his parents, Gaurav and Mansi Dhamsania.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Heather Curry holds her daughter, Emma, who is on her way to kindergarten after graduating from preschool.

Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019 |

Lakewood Ranch's Heather Curry holds her daughter, Emma, who is on her way to kindergarten after graduating from preschool.

Buy this Photo
Share
Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch preschoolers graduate toward kindergarten.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Children from the Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch's preschool classes are ready to make their move.

On May 28, they celebrated a "graduation" of sorts, as the finished their schooling and head to their first year as kindergartners in the coming school year. 

Marina Wolf-Schmidt, the owner of Kiddie Academy, addressed the parents before the students came into the room to sing their rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Little Miss Muffet."

"It has been such a joy and delight to see the kids grow this past year," she said. 

Related Stories

Advertisement