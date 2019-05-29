No longer kiddies in Lakewood Ranch

Children from the Kiddie Academy of Lakewood Ranch's preschool classes are ready to make their move.

On May 28, they celebrated a "graduation" of sorts, as the finished their schooling and head to their first year as kindergartners in the coming school year.

Marina Wolf-Schmidt, the owner of Kiddie Academy, addressed the parents before the students came into the room to sing their rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "Little Miss Muffet."

"It has been such a joy and delight to see the kids grow this past year," she said.