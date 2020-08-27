 Skip to main content
Sirius Day Spa owner Karen Medford enjoys catching up with Palm Aire resident Katie O'Driscoll, of Sarasota Manatee Mom.

No feud for this family in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance

Alliance hosts first large in-person networking event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

East County resident Katie O'Driscoll was ready for some socializing and competition Aug. 28 as she made her rounds with friends at Heritage Harbour Golf and Eatery.

She ventured out for her first in-person networking event with the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and was ready to take on her friends and colleagues at a competition of "Family Feud."

"I could not wait to sign up," O'Driscoll said as she chatted with friend Karen Medford, owner of Sirius Day Spa in Lakewood Ranch. "I need to see my friends' faces. The Alliance is a small community. We all get to know each other."

She and about 40 other members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance met for in-person networking, food and drink and a festive game of "Family Feud." Participants were sure to wear facial masks, but said they were happy to be amongst friends and meeting fellow professionals despite the safety precautions.

 

