Nitty Gritty Dirt Band musician sells home along the Manatee River

It's a sad song, but John McEuen of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is selling his "Rambling River Retreat" home at 12709 Upper Manatee River Road in East County.

The $2 million home is listed by Kary Andrews of Bay Dreams Realty, who can be reached at 813-299-5307 or at [email protected].

An open house will be held Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

McEuen was a founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band who toured with the group for more than 50 years before retiring in 2017. He and his wife, Marilyn, bought three adjoining properties on the Manatee River and completely renovated the Lodge at "Rambling River Retreat."

“Lots of music was made in this wonderful serene retreat, but now it’s time to move on," he said in a release. "We will definitely miss fish jumping, the birds, canoeing, kayaking and the inspiration that comes from this beautiful place.”

The $2 million property consists of 12 acres, including 1,500 feet along the winding shores of the Manatee River.