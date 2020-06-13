Nik Wallenda says he realized something in quarantine — that although large crowds aren’t possible in the current climate, the show must still go on.

Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally, a drive-in thrill show, mixed social distancing with feats of strength and wonder at Nathan Benderson Park on June 12.

Attendees sat out in lawn chairs or stayed within the comfort of their vehicles to watch several feats of wonder including a BMX show, a human cannonball, motorcycles racing throughout a steel ball, and more. Wallenda spoke to the audience about the importance of overcoming fear and later took to the high wire to the gasps and cheers of the audience.

There was a special announcement during the show as well. Performer Alec Bryant scaled the top of a towering sway pole to reveal the gender of his child with fellow performer Daniela Prieto.

"We were going back and forth on what we wanted to do (for a gender reveal)," Bryant said. "We didn't want to do anything generic like normal people do so it just kind of happened this way."

The descending banner revealed it’s going to be a boy.

The show will run through the rest of the weekend and June 18 - 21.