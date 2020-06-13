 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Attendees sat in their cars or lawn chairs for the show.

Nik Wallenda brings thrills to Benderson Park with stunt show

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Attendees sat in their cars or lawn chairs for the show.

Buy this Photo
Stephanie Weber with Violet, Jordan and Aurora Hill made a day of it.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Stephanie Weber with Violet, Jordan and Aurora Hill made a day of it.

Buy this Photo
Nik Wallenda welcomed the audience and spoke to his excitement for Alec Bryant and Daniela Prieto's gender reveal.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Nik Wallenda welcomed the audience and spoke to his excitement for Alec Bryant and Daniela Prieto's gender reveal.

Buy this Photo
Colleen and Charlie Maguire watched the show from their car.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Colleen and Charlie Maguire watched the show from their car.

Buy this Photo
Johnny Rockett announced the show.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Johnny Rockett announced the show.

Buy this Photo
The show started with a BMX bike showcase.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The show started with a BMX bike showcase.

Buy this Photo
The show started with a BMX bike showcase.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The show started with a BMX bike showcase.

Buy this Photo
Lilly Wheler looked on from the car's roof.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Lilly Wheler looked on from the car's roof.

Buy this Photo
Alec Bryant scaled the sway pole.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Alec Bryant scaled the sway pole.

Buy this Photo
Alec Bryant pulled down the banner to reveal he'll be having a boy.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Alec Bryant pulled down the banner to reveal he'll be having a boy.

Buy this Photo
Alec Bryant and Erendira Wallenda did a sway pole performance.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Alec Bryant and Erendira Wallenda did a sway pole performance.

Buy this Photo
Vinny Salpietro and Brandi George watched on.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Vinny Salpietro and Brandi George watched on.

Buy this Photo
Katie and Jack Tillery sat waiting for the show to begin.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Katie and Jack Tillery sat waiting for the show to begin.

Buy this Photo
Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Buy this Photo
Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Buy this Photo
Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Buy this Photo
Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Tevin Delmonte raced across a spinning wheel.

Buy this Photo
The Gravity Girl performance had two performers swinging and motorcycling high in the sky.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The Gravity Girl performance had two performers swinging and motorcycling high in the sky.

Buy this Photo
The Gravity Girl performance had two performers swinging and motorcycling high in the sky.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The Gravity Girl performance had two performers swinging and motorcycling high in the sky.

Buy this Photo
Nik Wallenda addressed audiences about the importance of overcoming fear.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Nik Wallenda addressed audiences about the importance of overcoming fear.

Buy this Photo
Nik Wallenda walked the high wire.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Nik Wallenda walked the high wire.

Buy this Photo
Dave "The Bullet" Smith was launched as a human cannonball.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Dave "The Bullet" Smith was launched as a human cannonball.

Buy this Photo
Dave "The Bullet" Smith was launched as a human cannonball.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

Dave "The Bullet" Smith was launched as a human cannonball.

Buy this Photo
The FMX freestyle jumpers rounded out the show.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The FMX freestyle jumpers rounded out the show.

Buy this Photo
The FMX freestyle jumpers rounded out the show.

Saturday, Jun. 13, 2020 |

The FMX freestyle jumpers rounded out the show.

Buy this Photo
Share
The daredevil rally had its first show on June 12.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Nik Wallenda says he realized something in quarantine — that although large crowds aren’t possible in the current climate, the show must still go on.

Nik Wallenda’s Daredevil Rally, a drive-in thrill show, mixed social distancing with feats of strength and wonder at Nathan Benderson Park on June 12.

Attendees sat out in lawn chairs or stayed within the comfort of their vehicles to watch several feats of wonder including a BMX show, a human cannonball, motorcycles racing throughout a steel ball, and more. Wallenda spoke to the audience about the importance of overcoming fear and later took to the high wire to the gasps and cheers of the audience. 

There was a special announcement during the show as well. Performer Alec Bryant scaled the top of a towering sway pole to reveal the gender of his child with fellow performer Daniela Prieto.

"We were going back and forth on what we wanted to do (for a gender reveal)," Bryant said. "We didn't want to do anything generic like normal people do so it just kind of happened this way."

The descending banner revealed it’s going to be a boy.

The show will run through the rest of the weekend and June 18 - 21.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement