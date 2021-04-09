 Skip to main content
Fort Lauderdale's Danny Pfaadt helps his 2-year-old son Bradlee Pfaadt stomp out divots with his dad Allen Pfaadt, who lives in Lakewood Ranch.

Night of horse play in Lakewood Ranch

Fort Lauderdale's Danny Pfaadt helps his 2-year-old son Bradlee Pfaadt stomp out divots with his dad Allen Pfaadt, who lives in Lakewood Ranch.

Investus' Camille Ricaud races for the ball alongside Whiskey Pond's Neil Osburg.

Investus' Camille Ricaud races for the ball alongside Whiskey Pond's Neil Osburg.

Lakewood Ranch's Pat Rossi goes to Sunset Polo with Patti Rossi and Lakewood Ranch's Deb Dufresne. "We couldn't ask for a better night," Patti Rossi says.

Lakewood Ranch's Pat Rossi goes to Sunset Polo with Patti Rossi and Lakewood Ranch's Deb Dufresne. "We couldn't ask for a better night," Patti Rossi says.

Lakewood Ranch's Greg Kemp and Annie Kemp and Lakewood Ranch's Earl Robertson and Candy Robertson loves listening to the commentary during the polo match.

Lakewood Ranch's Greg Kemp and Annie Kemp and Lakewood Ranch's Earl Robertson and Candy Robertson loves listening to the commentary during the polo match.

Whiskey Pond's Raymond Guest makes his way down the field.

Whiskey Pond's Raymond Guest makes his way down the field.

Hundreds of people watch a polo match between Hillcroft Farm and Whiskey Pond.

Hundreds of people watch a polo match between Hillcroft Farm and Whiskey Pond.

Sarasota's Dave Carlson, Stephanie Shapiro, Marie Elisa Font and Nick Vlakos attend Sunset Polo with Sarasota Over 50 Meet Up group.

Sarasota's Dave Carlson, Stephanie Shapiro, Marie Elisa Font and Nick Vlakos attend Sunset Polo with Sarasota Over 50 Meet Up group.

Sarasota's Laurel Quarberg spends time with her sister, Diane Newbern, who is visiting from Virginia.

Sarasota's Laurel Quarberg spends time with her sister, Diane Newbern, who is visiting from Virginia.

Venice's Deb Marchetta, Patti Thole and Rebecca Townsend have fun watching the polo match. They had never been to the Sarasota Polo Club before Sunset Polo. "It's been fun," Thole says. "We're having a fabulous time."

Venice's Deb Marchetta, Patti Thole and Rebecca Townsend have fun watching the polo match. They had never been to the Sarasota Polo Club before Sunset Polo. "It's been fun," Thole says. "We're having a fabulous time."

Lakewood Ranch's Ken Yermak and Rebecca Marek enjoy their first Sunset Polo. Yermak says his favorite part of the night was stomping out divots.

Lakewood Ranch's Ken Yermak and Rebecca Marek enjoy their first Sunset Polo. Yermak says his favorite part of the night was stomping out divots.

Sunset Polo Happy Hour an introduction to the sport for many at Sarasota Polo Club.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch’s Allen Pfaadt held the hand of his 2-year-old grandson Bradlee Pfaadt while they made their way on the field at Sarasota Polo Club April 8.

The two walked to a divot, and Bradlee stomped it back into the ground.

“Here’s another one,” Allen Pfaadt said to his elated grandson.

The Pfaadts, along with dozens of others, continued to stomp divots before the polo match continued during Sunset Polo Happy Hour.

Allen Pfaadt thought Sunset Polo would be an opportunity to introduce the sport to his grandson.

“He’s never seen it before,” Allen Pfaadt said. “We hope to put him in polo camps when he’s older.”

April 8 was the first time Lakewood Ranch’s Greg and Annie Kemp and their friends Earl and Candy Robertson, of Lakewood Ranch, went to Sunset Polo, but it won’t be their last.

“This is too much fun,” Annie Kemp said. “We’re going to come back with chairs and a cooler.”

