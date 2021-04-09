Night of horse play in Lakewood Ranch

Lakewood Ranch’s Allen Pfaadt held the hand of his 2-year-old grandson Bradlee Pfaadt while they made their way on the field at Sarasota Polo Club April 8.

The two walked to a divot, and Bradlee stomped it back into the ground.

“Here’s another one,” Allen Pfaadt said to his elated grandson.

The Pfaadts, along with dozens of others, continued to stomp divots before the polo match continued during Sunset Polo Happy Hour.

Allen Pfaadt thought Sunset Polo would be an opportunity to introduce the sport to his grandson.

“He’s never seen it before,” Allen Pfaadt said. “We hope to put him in polo camps when he’s older.”

April 8 was the first time Lakewood Ranch’s Greg and Annie Kemp and their friends Earl and Candy Robertson, of Lakewood Ranch, went to Sunset Polo, but it won’t be their last.

“This is too much fun,” Annie Kemp said. “We’re going to come back with chairs and a cooler.”