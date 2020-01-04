It was hard to do, but healthy.

Lakewood Ranch's Alana Turner worked up a sweat at the Mall at University Town Center, and was happy to do it. She was taking part in Niki Dalsing's Barre 3 class, one of the many featured during the health expo "New Year, New You," Jan. 4.

"My friend Betsy (Laureno) signed us up for everything," Turner said. "It's something different to do."

The event was presented by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in partnership with the Mall at UTC, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. It featured health-focused speakers, free exercise classes and screenings and booths showcasing health-related services and products. There were even healthy food and drinks available for sampling.