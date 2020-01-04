 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Dr. David Buck Jr., of Bradenton Cardiology Center, speaks about the cardiovascular benefits of a whole food, plant-based diet.

New year for health at the Mall at University Town Center in Sarasota

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Dr. David Buck Jr., of Bradenton Cardiology Center, speaks about the cardiovascular benefits of a whole food, plant-based diet.

Buy this Photo
Rebekka Mars leads an exercise in meditation. She asks participants to think about what they enjoy most and what relaxes them. She says she could sit drinking coffee all day.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Rebekka Mars leads an exercise in meditation. She asks participants to think about what they enjoy most and what relaxes them. She says she could sit drinking coffee all day.

Buy this Photo
Aneta Lundquist, of 221 BC Komucha, share samples with Lakewood Ranch's Jim Michaelson, front, and Britini Conners, behind.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Aneta Lundquist, of 221 BC Komucha, share samples with Lakewood Ranch's Jim Michaelson, front, and Britini Conners, behind.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's Women's Center representatives Dr. Anna Soendker, Tracy Gratchwohl, Kate Marinucci and Lori Hill are eager to answer questions.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's Women's Center representatives Dr. Anna Soendker, Tracy Gratchwohl, Kate Marinucci and Lori Hill are eager to answer questions.

Buy this Photo
University Park's Nancy Ernst visits all the vendor booths with her husband, John Ernst.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

University Park's Nancy Ernst visits all the vendor booths with her husband, John Ernst.

Buy this Photo
From her booth promoting the Brain Health Initiative, BHI Program Director Kim Miele learns about the Tampa-based brain health company, Procesa Health, from its CEO Scott Eibel.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

From her booth promoting the Brain Health Initiative, BHI Program Director Kim Miele learns about the Tampa-based brain health company, Procesa Health, from its CEO Scott Eibel.

Buy this Photo
Barre 3 instructor Niki Dalsing leads a free class in front of the playground area.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Barre 3 instructor Niki Dalsing leads a free class in front of the playground area.

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Alana Turner likes trying new classes and benefited from a Barre 3 class at the mall.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Alana Turner likes trying new classes and benefited from a Barre 3 class at the mall.

Buy this Photo
Three-year-old Addalyse Kuck, pictured with her mother, Brittany Kuck, gets a balloon unicorn and heart from balloon artist Mike Jones.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Three-year-old Addalyse Kuck, pictured with her mother, Brittany Kuck, gets a balloon unicorn and heart from balloon artist Mike Jones.

Buy this Photo
Patty Gallagher moved to Lakewood Ranch two weeks earlier and enjoyed learning about the various providers.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Patty Gallagher moved to Lakewood Ranch two weeks earlier and enjoyed learning about the various providers.

Buy this Photo
Four Pillars massage therapist Agusta Raffo works on East County resident Beverly Cattanach.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Four Pillars massage therapist Agusta Raffo works on East County resident Beverly Cattanach.

Buy this Photo
Four Pillars acupuncturist Josh Zimmerman, founder Cheri Christiansen and hypnotist Shana Rosenthal were eager to answer questions about how their services could benefit various health concerns.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Four Pillars acupuncturist Josh Zimmerman, founder Cheri Christiansen and hypnotist Shana Rosenthal were eager to answer questions about how their services could benefit various health concerns.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Marcy Kennelly tests her hearing at a booth by Connect Hearing. "I've never done it before," she says.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Sarasota's Marcy Kennelly tests her hearing at a booth by Connect Hearing. "I've never done it before," she says.

Buy this Photo
Veronica Johnson and Chef Judi Gallagher prepare salad for guests to sample. Gallagher was selling her cookbook and assorted treats.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Veronica Johnson and Chef Judi Gallagher prepare salad for guests to sample. Gallagher was selling her cookbook and assorted treats.

Buy this Photo
Visitors could sample a variety of products and foods, such as this vegan chia pudding.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Visitors could sample a variety of products and foods, such as this vegan chia pudding.

Buy this Photo
Grand Living's Carisa Campanella demonstrates th "dynamic drumming" class for seniors at the facility. "We call our exercise classes parties with movement," she said. "We want them to be fun."

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Grand Living's Carisa Campanella demonstrates th "dynamic drumming" class for seniors at the facility. "We call our exercise classes parties with movement," she said. "We want them to be fun."

Buy this Photo
Lakewood Ranch's Anita Pope tries a yoga class led by Studio K2G Yoga & Fitness.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch's Anita Pope tries a yoga class led by Studio K2G Yoga & Fitness.

Buy this Photo
International keynote speaker and entrepreneur Luke Wren talks about "stepping into your greatness." He said people should avoid "trying" and simply decide to accomplish something.

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 |

International keynote speaker and entrepreneur Luke Wren talks about "stepping into your greatness." He said people should avoid "trying" and simply decide to accomplish something.

Buy this Photo
Share
Lakewood Ranch Medical Center combines with other partners to present a health expo at the mall.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

It was hard to do, but healthy.

Lakewood Ranch's Alana Turner worked up a sweat at the Mall at University Town Center, and was happy to do it. She was taking part in Niki Dalsing's Barre 3 class, one of the many featured during the health expo "New Year, New You," Jan. 4.

"My friend Betsy (Laureno) signed us up for everything," Turner said. "It's something different to do."

The event was presented by Lakewood Ranch Medical Center in partnership with the Mall at UTC, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. It featured health-focused speakers, free exercise classes and screenings and booths showcasing health-related services and products. There were even healthy food and drinks available for sampling. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement