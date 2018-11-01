 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Chairwoman Sue Jacobson and Chuck Hamilton

Clambake guests support New College scholarships

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Chairwoman Sue Jacobson and Chuck Hamilton

Buy this Photo
Jim and Betsy Granite, Butch and Dee Wainstein, Pam Keiter and Gerry Lublin

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Jim and Betsy Granite, Butch and Dee Wainstein, Pam Keiter and Gerry Lublin

Buy this Photo
Ted Williamson with Samantha and Thad Cummins

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Ted Williamson with Samantha and Thad Cummins

Buy this Photo
Bliss Young, Robin M. Williamson and David and Wynelle Fugett

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Bliss Young, Robin M. Williamson and David and Wynelle Fugett

Buy this Photo
Jennifer Maglio and Rebecca Murphy

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Jennifer Maglio and Rebecca Murphy

Buy this Photo
Centerpieces featured floating plants on each table.

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Centerpieces featured floating plants on each table.

Buy this Photo
Jack and Nora O’Brien and John and Rebecca Maypole

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Jack and Nora O’Brien and John and Rebecca Maypole

Buy this Photo
Christine Schlesinger and David Kotok

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Christine Schlesinger and David Kotok

Buy this Photo
Joseph and Ora Mendels, Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy and New College of Florida President Donal O’Shea

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Joseph and Ora Mendels, Graci and Dennis McGillicuddy and New College of Florida President Donal O’Shea

Buy this Photo
Marina and Dan Mason with Myra Beisler

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Marina and Dan Mason with Myra Beisler

Buy this Photo
New College students Helen Jasper, Ozan Gokdemir and Melissa Simmons

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

New College students Helen Jasper, Ozan Gokdemir and Melissa Simmons

Buy this Photo
Mauryn Brownback and Kathleen Coty

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Mauryn Brownback and Kathleen Coty

Buy this Photo
Carrie Rasmussen, Regina Morris, John Annis and Stacia King

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Carrie Rasmussen, Regina Morris, John Annis and Stacia King

Buy this Photo
Sharon and Craig Ramey, Douglass Endicott and Nancy Winship

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Sharon and Craig Ramey, Douglass Endicott and Nancy Winship

Buy this Photo
Christina and Ted Unkel, Megan and Lisa Krouse and Ann Comer-Woods

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Christina and Ted Unkel, Megan and Lisa Krouse and Ann Comer-Woods

Buy this Photo
Tom Beeler, Joanne and Peter Powers, Carol Beeler and Roxie Jerde

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Tom Beeler, Joanne and Peter Powers, Carol Beeler and Roxie Jerde

Buy this Photo
Susan Brennan and Richard Johnson

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Susan Brennan and Richard Johnson

Buy this Photo
Judy Cahn and Marie Monksy

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Judy Cahn and Marie Monksy

Buy this Photo
Despite the name of the event, clams were not on the menu at the 40th Anniversary New College Foundation Annual Scholarship Clambake.

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Despite the name of the event, clams were not on the menu at the 40th Anniversary New College Foundation Annual Scholarship Clambake.

Buy this Photo
Jim Helmich, Charlie Lenger, Richard Parker and Gloria Moss

Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018 |

Jim Helmich, Charlie Lenger, Richard Parker and Gloria Moss

Buy this Photo
Share
Guests dined (ironically) on lobster Nov. 1 at the 40th Anniversary New College Foundation Annual Scholarship Clambake.
by: Niki Kottmann Managing Editor of Arts and Entertainment

When the sun went down the party was already going strong Nov. 1 on the lawn of New College's College Hall.

Despite the name, guests enjoyed lobster at the 40th Anniversary New College Foundation Annual Scholarship Clambake, which featured cocktails along Sarasota Bay, a buffet-style Michael’s On East dinner, speech by New College student Alexander Koutelias, a live auction and paddle raise. 

Proceeds from the event benefited student scholarships at New College, which was recently included in the 2019 Top 5 Public Liberal Arts College list by U.S. News & World Report.

The Author: Niki Kottmann

I'm the Managing Editor of Arts & Entertainment here, which means I write, edit and share stories about our multifaceted A&E scene in Sarasota. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Journalism and a French minor. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 356

See All Articles by Niki

Related Stories

Advertisement