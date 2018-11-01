Clambake guests support New College scholarships

When the sun went down the party was already going strong Nov. 1 on the lawn of New College's College Hall.

Despite the name, guests enjoyed lobster at the 40th Anniversary New College Foundation Annual Scholarship Clambake, which featured cocktails along Sarasota Bay, a buffet-style Michael’s On East dinner, speech by New College student Alexander Koutelias, a live auction and paddle raise.

Proceeds from the event benefited student scholarships at New College, which was recently included in the 2019 Top 5 Public Liberal Arts College list by U.S. News & World Report.