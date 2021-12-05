Neuro Challenge Foundation returns to the runway during Cause4Fashion

The annual Neuro Challenge event was held Dec. 3.
The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's mixed fashion and raising awareness of Parkinson's Disease during its Cause 4 Fashion event on Dec. 3.
Event attendees returned to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the annual event that had seen a pause last year during COVID. Guests mingled outside near the bay before heading indoors and sitting down for the program.
Board chairman Brad Bryan and CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti welcomed attendees before introducing the event's co-chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin.
Lunch was served before the fashion show was officially underway, where emcee Pam McCurdy welcomed several models wearing fashions from J.McLaughlin. Many of the models were people with Parkinson's and their caregivers.
Grivetti delivered remarks following the show. The event benefited the nonprofit's work serving people affected by Parkinson's.
