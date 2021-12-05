 Skip to main content
Cause 4 Fashion models

Neuro Challenge Foundation returns to the runway during Cause4Fashion

Diane Huntley and Connie Kelley

Christina Greenstein, CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti and Erin Fuller

Skye Mata, Elli Baldwin, board chairman Brad Bryan and Christy Bray

Patti Sylvia and Mary Jo Heider

Susan Hines and Kim Early

The event was held at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

The event had glass ornaments available.

Jennifer Williams, Jeffrey Burgess and Julia Fogarty

Sandy Hapoienu and Sandie Ivers

Cyndi Miller and James Lubanovich

Nell Leffel and Kathy Homan

Co-chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin

Laura Gilkey and Maggie Davenport

Sherry Cassidy and Elizabeth Stone

Ron Beck and CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti

Robyn Faucy , Mary Jo Swenson and Ann Taylor

Mary Bisgeier, Robyn Faucy, Brad Bryan and Dr. Dean Sutherland

Alyssa Simons and Jessica Rogers

Brad Bryan welcomes the audience.

CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti welcomes the audience.

Emcee Pam McCurdy welcomes the models.

Carol McClenahan

Mary Fontana

Sarah Krazit

The annual Neuro Challenge event was held Dec. 3.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's mixed fashion and raising awareness of Parkinson's Disease during its Cause 4 Fashion event on Dec. 3.

Event attendees returned to the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall for the annual event that had seen a pause last year during COVID. Guests mingled outside near the bay before heading indoors and sitting down for the program. 

Board chairman Brad Bryan and CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti welcomed attendees before introducing the event's co-chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin. 

Lunch was served before the fashion show was officially underway, where emcee Pam McCurdy welcomed several models wearing fashions from J.McLaughlin. Many of the models were people with Parkinson's and their caregivers. 

Grivetti delivered remarks following the show. The event benefited the nonprofit's work serving people affected by Parkinson's. 

