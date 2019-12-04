 Skip to main content
Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's puts on fashion luncheon

Carolina and Meghan Murphy with Sandie Ivers

Carol and Bill Pollack

Kathy and Gana Gilkey

Guests bought tree ornaments to support NCF.

Marvin Albert and Carolyn Betz

Mirella and Gene Tomasic with Mary Fontana

Anne Lynch, Linda McKellar, Mary Bleakley and Marge Lavender

Lauren Stroman, Sara Robinson and Amy Hernden

Dick Williams, Sara Weinberg and Rich Williams

Pat Abbott, Toni Adare and Michele Kaleida

Board chair Ron Beck, Judith Bell and Charles Slater

Linda Cope, Patti Decina, Cathy Levi, Mara and Tom Eckhardt

Laurie Lieberman, Kathy Finnerty, Sandra Martin and Marian Tagliarino

Sharon Prizant, Monica Van Buskirk and Ann Logan

Kathleen Houseweart and Medora Sheehan

Jo Rutstein, Brian Lipton and Anne Virag

Board chair Ron Beck addressed the crowd.

Event co-chairwoman Mary Kenealy-Barbetta spoke to the audience.

Pam McCurdy emceed the show.

John Ryan Murphy and Carolina Murphy

Gary Syvertsen

Linda and Kristi Garner

Alex and Carol Adonna

Kate Honea and John Ryan Murphy

John Moore and Leslie Martin

Steve Oppen

Bill and Susan Moore

2019's Cause 4 Fashion was held Dec. 4 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's 2019 Cause 4 Fashion luncheon saw hundreds of supporters gathering for a good cause Dec. 4. 

The event hosted at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall had NCF patrons and supporters mingling before sitting down for words from board chairman Ronald Beck as well as co-chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelly Lavin.

It was then time for the main event. Emcee Pam McCurdy led a fashion showed featuring clothing from Talbots and Robert Graham and worn by members of the Parkinson's community and their caregivers. The luncheon concluded with words from NCF CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington and a chance drawing.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

