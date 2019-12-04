Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's puts on fashion luncheon

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's 2019 Cause 4 Fashion luncheon saw hundreds of supporters gathering for a good cause Dec. 4.

The event hosted at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall had NCF patrons and supporters mingling before sitting down for words from board chairman Ronald Beck as well as co-chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelly Lavin.

It was then time for the main event. Emcee Pam McCurdy led a fashion showed featuring clothing from Talbots and Robert Graham and worn by members of the Parkinson's community and their caregivers. The luncheon concluded with words from NCF CEO Robyn Faucy-Washington and a chance drawing.