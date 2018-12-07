Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's hosts first ever sold-out event

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's "Toasted to 10" Dec. 7 with its first sold-out event.

The Cause 4 Fashion Luncheon hosted 300 NCF supporters at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, where they enjoyed a brief social hour both outdoors and inside the ballroom before the program and fashion show.

Once seated, guests were welcomed by Board President Ronald Beck, followed by Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin. Lavin gave guests a laugh by saying, "If you're going to chair an event, only agree to co-chair when your co-chair is a premier event planner in the country."

A heartfelt fashion show followed, featuring clothing from Talbots and Martin Freeman, all modeled by local members of the Parkinson's community and their caregivers.

Kelly and Peter Gaylord gave the keynote speech together after the show, giving guests both information about living with Parkinson's and a good laugh. Peter Gaylord weaved many jokes into his speech, including telling guests he recently retired from being a tattoo artist, diamond cutter, bomb diffuser and a family photographer.

The informative, but entertaining luncheon ended with remarks from Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington and a chance drawing.