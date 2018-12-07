 Skip to main content
Guests could purchase a Somewhere Glass Ornament as a gift or for their own tree.

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's hosts first ever sold-out event

Friday, Dec. 7, 2018

Guests could purchase a Somewhere Glass Ornament as a gift or for their own tree.

Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington tells guests about the free services at NCF.

Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington tells guests about the free services at NCF.

Keynote Speakers Peter and Kelly Gaylord made guests laugh throughout their speech.

Keynote Speakers Peter and Kelly Gaylord made guests laugh throughout their speech.

The models line up for a photo.

The models line up for a photo.

Ellen Harnden and Steve Oppen walk the runway.

Ellen Harnden and Steve Oppen walk the runway.

Carolina and Mark Murphy walk the runway.

Carolina and Mark Murphy walk the runway.

Jack and Linda Sloan walk the runway.

Jack and Linda Sloan walk the runway.

Nancy and Merv Faris walk the runway.

Nancy and Merv Faris walk the runway.

Nancy and Merv Faris walk the runway.

Nancy and Merv Faris walk the runway.

Al and Michelle Rossomangno walk the runway.

Al and Michelle Rossomangno walk the runway.

Emily Walsh and Bella walk the runway.

Emily Walsh and Bella walk the runway.

Service or therapy dogs help those with Parkinson's by promoting exercise, reducing depression and more.

Service or therapy dogs help those with Parkinson's by promoting exercise, reducing depression and more.

Bella the therapy dog and "top model" is owned by the the Schwartzbaum family.

Bella the therapy dog and "top model" is owned by the the Schwartzbaum family.

Billie and Greg Erwin walk the runway.

Billie and Greg Erwin walk the runway.

Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin told their personal stories about Parkinson's.

Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin told their personal stories about Parkinson's.

Pink and purple flowers with gold accents adorned the tables.

Pink and purple flowers with gold accents adorned the tables.

Dessert was a chocolate espresso torte with raspberry coulis

Dessert was a chocolate espresso torte with raspberry coulis

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.

Firozé, Lynn Elkes, Doreen Sutherland, Angela Abrams and Kimberly Tocci

Firozé, Lynn Elkes, Doreen Sutherland, Angela Abrams and Kimberly Tocci

Margaret Dueller and Gloria Higgins

Margaret Dueller and Gloria Higgins

John Ryan and Meghan Murphy

John Ryan and Meghan Murphy

Iolanda Goodfellow and Mary Kins

Iolanda Goodfellow and Mary Kins

Gerri Aaron and Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington

Gerri Aaron and Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington

Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin

Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin

Dennis Gilkey, Becky Moody, Gana Gilkey, Kathy Gilkey, Dick and JJ Williams and Doreen Sutherland

Dennis Gilkey, Becky Moody, Gana Gilkey, Kathy Gilkey, Dick and JJ Williams and Doreen Sutherland

The Cause 4 Fashion Luncheon was held Dec. 7 at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's "Toasted to 10" Dec. 7 with its first sold-out event. 

The Cause 4 Fashion Luncheon hosted 300 NCF supporters at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, where they enjoyed a brief social hour both outdoors and inside the ballroom before the program and fashion show. 

Once seated, guests were welcomed by Board President Ronald Beck, followed by Co-Chairwomen Mary Kenealy-Barbetta and Kelley Lavin. Lavin gave guests a laugh by saying, "If you're going to chair an event, only agree to co-chair when your co-chair is a premier event planner in the country." 

A heartfelt fashion show followed, featuring clothing from Talbots and Martin Freeman, all modeled by local members of the Parkinson's community and their caregivers. 

Kelly and Peter Gaylord gave the keynote speech together after the show, giving guests both information about living with Parkinson's and a good laugh. Peter Gaylord weaved many jokes into his speech, including telling guests he recently retired from being a tattoo artist, diamond cutter, bomb diffuser and a family photographer. 

The informative, but entertaining luncheon ended with remarks from Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington and a chance drawing. 

 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

See All Articles by Kayleigh

