Co-Chairwomen Kate Walsh-Honea, Lisa Walsh and Emily Walsh

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's celebrates 10-year anniversary

Kathy Gilkey and President Kathie Musto

Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington and Honoree Gerri Aaron

Cause 4 Hope was hosted at Michael's On East.

The room was filled with oranges and golds.

NCF helps more than 2,000 people each year.

Jenny Kosman and Kasia Piotrowska

Peter Cokin and Jeffrey Cokin

The Neuro Challenge Foundation Parkinson's Expo is Saturday, April 14 at Robarts Arena.

Charlie and Mary Cusimano

Bart and Karin Leereveld

The decor was provided by Mary Kenealy Events.

John and Gini Razzano with Cyndi Miller

Dana and Marty Kline

Scott Stone, Adam Hughes, Kevin Micale and Jake Grollman

Jake Grollman, Co-Chairwoman Emily Walsh, Knickole Barger and Scott Stone

Jay and Marlo Turner

Sam Valentin and Debbie Valentin

Jody and Angela Abrams with Kathleen and Jeff Troiano

Diane Schleicher and Elaine Crouse

Tony Pinho, Susan Malloy Jones and Roger Capote

Dana and Marty Kline with Bunny and Mort Skirboll

Dan Pollock, Debbie Orth, Kim Tocci and Rob Frimmel

Jim and Katherine Bedenko

Rich and Abby Gerrity

Jannon Pierce and Nicole Murby

Several prizes were offered in the raffle, including this bike.

The raffle offered over 30 prizes.

Bracelets for the chance auction were sold to patrons.

Guests were able to buy bracelets for $60 or two for $100.

Jonathan Cortez entertained guests.

Entertainment was provided before and after dinner.

The night ended with dancing to Jonathan Cortez.

Trey Morris served as the live auctioneer.

President Kathie Musto welcomes guests.

Co-Chairwoman Kate Walsh-Honea thanks guests for coming.

Cause 4 Hope - Cheers to 10 Years was held March 24 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Cause 4 Hope - Cheers to 10 Years March 24.

For the past decade, NCF has been working to help those diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and to guide their family members through the challenges they face. 

For its 10-year anniversary, the organization honored supporter Gerri Aaron. 

"My experience has shown me that the Neuro Challenge Foundation is an accomplished and benevolent, caring organization assisting Parkinson's patients and their caregivers in managing this disease," Aaron told NCF. 

To celebrate the evening, guests gathered in the Michael's On East atrium for cocktails and conversations. Guests were also able to purchase bracelets for the chance raffle, featuring over 30 prizes for the winners. 

After cocktail hour, partygoers made their way into the ballroom for dinner, a welcome from President Kathie Musto and Co-Chairwoman Kate Walsh-Honea, music by Jonathan Cortez and a live auction. Dinner and a presentation from Executive Director Robyn Faucy-Washington followed. 

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

