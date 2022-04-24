 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Event chairs Bob and Cathy Bray with Gabrielle and Ethan Bray

Neuro Challenge Foundation cares for Parkinson's community at Cause 4 Hope

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Event chairs Bob and Cathy Bray with Gabrielle and Ethan Bray

Development Director Mary Jo Heider and president Dr. Sara Grivetti

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Development Director Mary Jo Heider and president Dr. Sara Grivetti

Bryan Mayer, Kylie Menish and emcee Bill Menish

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Bryan Mayer, Kylie Menish and emcee Bill Menish

Guests picked up gifts and accessories during the cocktail hour.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Guests picked up gifts and accessories during the cocktail hour.

Ryan and Jeff Bergamot

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Ryan and Jeff Bergamot

Kameron Hodgens and Robyn Faucy

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Kameron Hodgens and Robyn Faucy

Ellen Schaller and Diane Conti

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Ellen Schaller and Diane Conti

Guests picked up gifts and accessories during the cocktail hour and silent auction.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Guests picked up gifts and accessories during the cocktail hour and silent auction.

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Judith Schwartzbaum

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Judith Schwartzbaum

Brent Greeno and Gana Gilkey

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Brent Greeno and Gana Gilkey

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Nancy Daniel, Joan Pierse and Medora Sheehan

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Nancy Daniel, Joan Pierse and Medora Sheehan

Dr. Sara and Don Grivetti

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Dr. Sara and Don Grivetti

Chris and Cyndi Miller with Kurt Thompson

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Chris and Cyndi Miller with Kurt Thompson

Beth and Jon Colleen

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Beth and Jon Colleen

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

The returning event had hundreds meeting at Michael's On East.

Marilyn and Emer Schaefer

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Marilyn and Emer Schaefer

Annette and Frank Celentano

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Annette and Frank Celentano

Nathan Seepaulsing and Nicole Peet

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Nathan Seepaulsing and Nicole Peet

Sharyn Weiner and Alix Redmonde

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Sharyn Weiner and Alix Redmonde

Mette Miland and Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Mette Miland and Rob and Jennifer Rominiecki

Ron and Joy Beck

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Ron and Joy Beck

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Jeremy and Alysha Shelby

Nikki Taylor, board chair Brad Bryan and president Dr. Sara Grivetti

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Nikki Taylor, board chair Brad Bryan and president Dr. Sara Grivetti

Elli Baldwin, Trisha Dunn and Nikki Taylor

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Elli Baldwin, Trisha Dunn and Nikki Taylor

Sean and Alisha Byrne with Jessica and Michael Rogers

Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022 |

Sean and Alisha Byrne with Jessica and Michael Rogers

Share
Neuro Challenge's signature gala returned on April 23.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's signature gala returned to Michael's On East on April 23. 

The annual Cause 4 Hope gala brought an air of elegance and goodwill to Michael's On East, where hundreds of supporters met to support the nonprofit's education and support programs for people with Parkinson's, their families and their caregivers.

The program started with emcee Bill Menish welcoming board chair Brad Bryan, who thanked attendees and sponsors. He then passed off to event chairs Cathy and Bob Bray. The live auction followed and guests bid on a number of gifts including a three hour cruise on a Gold Eagle yacht, a trip to Ireland and more. Guests also heard from Neuro Challenge CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti.

The night featured keynote speaker Kirk Gibson, a renowned Major League Baseball player. Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015 and has since raised awareness and funding for research into the disease. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement