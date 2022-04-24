Neuro Challenge Foundation cares for Parkinson's community at Cause 4 Hope

Neuro Challenge Foundation for Parkinson's signature gala returned to Michael's On East on April 23.

The annual Cause 4 Hope gala brought an air of elegance and goodwill to Michael's On East, where hundreds of supporters met to support the nonprofit's education and support programs for people with Parkinson's, their families and their caregivers.

The program started with emcee Bill Menish welcoming board chair Brad Bryan, who thanked attendees and sponsors. He then passed off to event chairs Cathy and Bob Bray. The live auction followed and guests bid on a number of gifts including a three hour cruise on a Gold Eagle yacht, a trip to Ireland and more. Guests also heard from Neuro Challenge CEO Dr. Sara Grivetti.

The night featured keynote speaker Kirk Gibson, a renowned Major League Baseball player. Gibson was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2015 and has since raised awareness and funding for research into the disease.