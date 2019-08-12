 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Nomination forms for Small Business of the Year were laid out on tables.

Networking @ Noon brings local businesses together

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Nomination forms for Small Business of the Year were laid out on tables.

Buy this Photo
Todd Stubbs, Audra Snyder and Ron Valdez attended the event.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Todd Stubbs, Audra Snyder and Ron Valdez attended the event.

Buy this Photo
Aurilla "Dee Dee" Fusco and Morgan Gerhart attended together.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Aurilla "Dee Dee" Fusco and Morgan Gerhart attended together.

Buy this Photo
Business cards are all over the event.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Business cards are all over the event.

Buy this Photo
Morgan Gerhart and Jack Dean greet each other like old friends.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Morgan Gerhart and Jack Dean greet each other like old friends.

Buy this Photo
Lael Hazan and Todd Stubbs.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Lael Hazan and Todd Stubbs.

Buy this Photo
Dennis Hassell and Ed Nugent are staples at Chamber events.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Dennis Hassell and Ed Nugent are staples at Chamber events.

Buy this Photo
Aurilla "Dee Dee" Fusco and Jack Dean mingled before lunch.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Aurilla "Dee Dee" Fusco and Jack Dean mingled before lunch.

Buy this Photo
Missy Ordiway, Andrew Vac and Georgina Clamage made the rounds at the Lazy Lobster.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Missy Ordiway, Andrew Vac and Georgina Clamage made the rounds at the Lazy Lobster.

Buy this Photo
Jan Jordan, Gayle Goodfried and Lael Hazan found their seats.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Jan Jordan, Gayle Goodfried and Lael Hazan found their seats.

Buy this Photo
Some attendees were immersed in conversation.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Some attendees were immersed in conversation.

Buy this Photo
Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali visited at the event.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Jack Dean and Ramin Mesghali visited at the event.

Buy this Photo
Michael Garey, owner of the Lazy Lobster, thanked the crowd.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Michael Garey, owner of the Lazy Lobster, thanked the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The event was well-attended.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

The event was well-attended.

Buy this Photo
Debbie Shaffer shows off her Ambassador shirt.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Debbie Shaffer shows off her Ambassador shirt.

Buy this Photo
Gail Loefgren and Michael Garey oversaw the event.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Gail Loefgren and Michael Garey oversaw the event.

Buy this Photo
A petition to save the Fidelity Bank made the rounds at the event.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

A petition to save the Fidelity Bank made the rounds at the event.

Buy this Photo
The Lazy Lobster provided the lunch.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

The Lazy Lobster provided the lunch.

Buy this Photo
Gail Loefgren watches as Suzy Brenner tries to guess the item to win a prize. It was a tool for darning socks.

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 |

Gail Loefgren watches as Suzy Brenner tries to guess the item to win a prize. It was a tool for darning socks.

Buy this Photo
Share
The event proved there could be such a thing as a free lunch.
by: Nathalie Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Free lunch does exist. 

At the August edition of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s Networking @ Noon event, Chamber members could bring a prospective member to the event and receive a free lunch for both of them. Naturally, the event at the Lazy Lobster was packed. 

Attendees were asked to stand and provide a quick summary of their business and what they hope to achieve with membership in the Chamber, and introduce their guest. Board members and recent members of the Chamber were also recognized. 

Dennis Hassell of Smart Merchant Services hosted the event and took his few minutes with the spotlight to discuss his commerce model and quiz the attendees about money safety. As usual, business cards were put in a basket and drawn for raffle prizes, and all the money made from the raffle will go toward Manatee Children's Services.

 

Related Stories

Advertisement