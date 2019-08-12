Networking @ Noon brings local businesses together

Free lunch does exist.

At the August edition of the Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce’s Networking @ Noon event, Chamber members could bring a prospective member to the event and receive a free lunch for both of them. Naturally, the event at the Lazy Lobster was packed.

Attendees were asked to stand and provide a quick summary of their business and what they hope to achieve with membership in the Chamber, and introduce their guest. Board members and recent members of the Chamber were also recognized.

Dennis Hassell of Smart Merchant Services hosted the event and took his few minutes with the spotlight to discuss his commerce model and quiz the attendees about money safety. As usual, business cards were put in a basket and drawn for raffle prizes, and all the money made from the raffle will go toward Manatee Children's Services.