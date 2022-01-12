Nearly 13-acre Sarasota property includes racetrack for $12 million

It’s a piece of Sarasota real estate so intriguing that Car and Driver magazine wrote about it.

The home off Beneva Road near Palmer Ranch is connected to the Palmer family, sits on 12.5 acres and is for sale for $12 million.

But … Car and Driver?

Spoiler alert: The property includes a go-cart racing track.

Marketed by Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office, the home at 3736 Meridale Road sits on a lush piece of property just south of Clark Road.

The property, once owned by Honore Palmer and his wife, was purchased in 1992 by the current owners who built it into the family compound it is today. Honore Palmer was the son of Bertha Palmer, a pioneer of the Sarasota area.

There’s a pool, bowling alley and tennis court. And then there’s the track.

“This one-of-a-kind estate presents a rare opportunity to own a private property with significant acreage in the heart of Sarasota," Schemmel said. “The discerning buyer will appreciate its endless potential to enjoy serene settings or explore the option of a completed redevelopment or some hybrid option to enjoy part of the property and redevelop the rest. The opportunities are endless."

There’s a main house with seven bedrooms, a guest house of 1,700 square feet with three bedrooms and a standalone, air-conditioned garage/game room that covers 2,000 square feet.

In total (are you listening Car and Driver?), there is garage space for a collection of vehicles.