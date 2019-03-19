Nate's Honor Animal Rescue plans building project campaign

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue is ready to help more animals, and now they need help.

In order to get the (tennis) ball rolling for the new building project and capital campaign, the rescue hosted the Share the Puppy Love Luncheon March 19 at Nathan Benderson Park. The goal was to raise awareness and garner the first donations for the "Journey Home Campaign." In all, the organization needs $8 million in order to complete all the planned projects for the campus. So far, the campaign has raised $1.8 million, and a donor has promised a matching gift up to $4 million.

The rescue has a building plan to add 23,500 square feet to the rescue site, called The Ranch, and will include more space for dog and cat habitats, a welcome center, dog agility course, pool, play area, grooming center, veterinary clinic, a walking trail and more.

During the luncheon, guests were able to snuggle adoptable puppies, including a litter of 2-month-old mixed breed puppies and a litter of Chihuahua mix puppies. All are available for adoption through Nate's Honor Animal Rescue.

Donna Koffman won the Champagne raffle for a diamond at the end of the luncheon.