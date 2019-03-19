 Skip to main content
Co-Chairs Scott Anderson, Mary Dougherty and Anne Virag with two adoptable puppies.

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue plans building project campaign

Graci McGillicuddy and Scott Anderson

Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Courtney McDonough

Donna Koffman and a puppy

A puppy and Sydney Camp

Linda Harvey and Jehanne Burch

The decor was themed to pet lovers.

One lucky winner had a winning diamond at the bottom of their Champagne glass.

The centerpieces featured a different pet on each table.

Vanessa Alexis and Mickey Fine

Alan Wolfson, Dari Oglsby, Art Siciliano and Rob Oglsby

Barbara Brizdle with a puppy

After cocktail hour, the puppies curled up for a nap.

Melissa Morsli made her own themed fanny pack.

Donna Koffman, Tammy Karp, Clara Reynardus de Villanueva and Melissa Morsli all wore their rainboots for the dreary day.

Building plans for the new project were displayed around the room.

Barbara Brizdle didn't want to give up her puppy for lunch.

The Share the Puppy Love Luncheon was hosted March 19 at Nathan Benderson Park.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

Nate's Honor Animal Rescue is ready to help more animals, and now they need help. 

In order to get the (tennis) ball rolling for the new building project and capital campaign, the rescue hosted the Share the Puppy Love Luncheon March 19 at Nathan Benderson Park. The goal was to raise awareness and garner the first donations for the "Journey Home Campaign." In all, the organization needs $8 million in order to complete all the planned projects for the campus. So far, the campaign has raised $1.8 million, and a donor has promised a matching gift up to $4 million. 

The rescue has a building plan to add 23,500 square feet to the rescue site, called The Ranch, and will include more space for dog and cat habitats, a welcome center, dog agility course, pool, play area, grooming center, veterinary clinic, a walking trail and more. 

During the luncheon, guests were able to snuggle adoptable puppies, including a litter of 2-month-old mixed breed puppies and a litter of Chihuahua mix puppies. All are available for adoption through Nate's Honor Animal Rescue. 

Donna Koffman won the Champagne raffle for a diamond at the end of the luncheon.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

