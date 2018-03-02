 Skip to main content
Brad Warren, Tim O'Neill, Brett Warren and Atman Smith

The Orioles bring Nashville to Sarasota

Executive Vice President of the Orioles John Angelos and Lee Thomas Miller

Elizabeth O'Day, Jenae Brach and Jordan Gentry

Darren O'Day and Craig Gentry

Orioles players and their family members were invited to the concert.

Silent auction items included signed Orioles memorabilia.

For a $100 donation, donors received a swag bag with a signed limited-edition baseball and other Orioles swag.

Rhiannon Ellis and Kevin Buck

Joe Woolman, Katie Boskovith and Doug Holder

Brady Anderson and Katie Boskovith

Mark Rucker, Lee Krabel and Jason Santeiu

A variety of food options were arranged around the tent.

Pedro Araujo, Tanner Scott and Erik Salcedo

Siobhan Ahearn and Tamara Valentine

Mady Valentine and Sofia

In addition to food and appetizer items, desserts were also offered.

Kresta and Jay Stone

Fresh seafood was decorated around mini boats.

Anna Kokolakis, LeeAnn Anderson and Marilyn Prodromos

Tom Lelyo and Jenny Townsend

Keleigh Pfeifer and Sarah Pearce

Terri and Michael Klauber

Limayri Johannes, Jonathan Schoop and Anthony Santander

Lee Thomas Miller performs his first song.

The performers sang songs they wrote for artists such as Trace Atkins, Tim McGraw and Kelsea Ballerini.

Bret and Brad Warren have written songs for artists such as Taylor Swift, Jason Aldean and Nickelback.

This is the third year the Orioles have hosted Nashville's Music Row comes to the Ballpark.

The host for the night was Margaret Valentine, an emerging Nashville songwriter.

Lee Thomas Miller holds up a full glass of whiskey given to him.

Tina Parol is a songwriter and part of the Music Health Alliance Board of Directors.

The performers each received an Orioles jersey with their last name on the back after the show.

Nashville's Music Row comes to the Ballpark hit off March 1 at Ed Smith Stadium.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

The 2018 spring training season hit it off with "Nashville's Music Row comes to the Ballpark" on March 1 at Ed Smith Stadium. 

The Orioles baseball team, along with their friends and family as well as guests of the music stars enjoyed an intimate cocktail hour before the performance. The Orioles brought in Grammy-nominated and CMA award-winning songwriters, including the Warren Brothers, Lee Thomas Miller and Margaret Valentine.

The spring training season kick-off will continue throughout the weekend with music-centered charitable events. 

Proceeds from the night went to Girls Inc and the Health Music Alliance. The live auction raised over $6,000 and the donation jar raised over $6,000, for a total donation of $12,000.

The Author: Kayleigh Omang

I’m Kayleigh, Black Tie reporter. My cats and I moved here from North Dakota and I earned degrees from Minnesota State Moorhead in photojournalism and entrepreneurship. You’ll find me covering all the big fundraisers in town. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 330.

