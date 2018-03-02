The Orioles bring Nashville to Sarasota

The 2018 spring training season hit it off with "Nashville's Music Row comes to the Ballpark" on March 1 at Ed Smith Stadium.

The Orioles baseball team, along with their friends and family as well as guests of the music stars enjoyed an intimate cocktail hour before the performance. The Orioles brought in Grammy-nominated and CMA award-winning songwriters, including the Warren Brothers, Lee Thomas Miller and Margaret Valentine.

The spring training season kick-off will continue throughout the weekend with music-centered charitable events.

Proceeds from the night went to Girls Inc and the Health Music Alliance. The live auction raised over $6,000 and the donation jar raised over $6,000, for a total donation of $12,000.