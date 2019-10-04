NAACP celebrates 34th annual Freedom Awards Banquet

The Sarasota branch of the NAACP gathered at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota on Oct. 3 to celebrate community leaders and advocates.

The 34th annual Freedom Awards Banquet focused on the theme "Protecting our Freedoms," which Sarasota NAACP President Trevor Harvey said encourages being "fully engaged in the ongoing battle for voting rights, civil rights and social justice in our community and county."

Award recipients included: Jaela Dennis, Jobia Keys, Joe Polzak and Kevin Stiff Homeless Outreach Team Program, Publix Supermarkets/Publix Supermarkets Charities, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Lori Jaress, Cheryl Steele and Nancy Jenkins.