Sarasota NAACP President Trevor Harvey and Jamie Kahns.

NAACP celebrates 34th annual Freedom Awards Banquet

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Betty Bibson and Edna Sherrell

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Sarasota NAACP President Trevor Harvey (left) stands for a photo with honorees of the 34th annual Freedom Awards.

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Kitty Cranor and Nate Jacobs

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

David Fairman and John Acevedo

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Robin Eekhof and Mike Rosario

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Miah Lowman and Ted Downing

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Jelani Mays, Talik Dixon, Cortnei Allen, Isaiah Samedi and Zaire Kekahuna-Samedi

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Neil and Katie McCurry

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Renee Gilmore and Dannie Brown

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Louis DeCongelio, Neil McCurry, Katie McCurry and Arthur Boyce

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Rachel Shelley and Dawnyelle Singleton

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Ed and Malika Chichou with Erick Reynoso

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Sarasota Chief of Police Bernadette DiPino and her staff.

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Norrece Wright and Tangia Dupont

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Jacky Jones, Yvonne Brown, Rosalind Hill, Corene Richardson, Brenda Harvey, Shirley Shaw and Frankie Phillips

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

Shonner Gainer and Lynne Connor

Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 |

The Sarasota County Branch NAACP presented eight awards on Oct. 3.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

The Sarasota branch of the NAACP gathered at the Hyatt Regency, Sarasota on Oct. 3 to celebrate community leaders and advocates.

The 34th annual Freedom Awards Banquet focused on the theme "Protecting our Freedoms," which Sarasota NAACP President Trevor Harvey said encourages being "fully engaged in the ongoing battle for voting rights, civil rights and social justice in our community and county."

Award recipients included: Jaela Dennis, Jobia Keys, Joe Polzak and Kevin Stiff Homeless Outreach Team Program, Publix Supermarkets/Publix Supermarkets Charities, Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Lori Jaress, Cheryl Steele and Nancy Jenkins. 

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

