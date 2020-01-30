 Skip to main content
Vincent Resnick, a first grader, commemorates his first-ever literacy night with his 1-year-old brother, Archer, and his mother, Dixie.

Myakka City Elementary's literacy night one for the books

Winston Walauskis, who is 3 years old, fishes for words.

Casey Parker, a kindergartner, shows off her book cover illustration. "She just enjoys reading books and making crafts," says Britnee Pearson, Parker's mom. "She was excited to come."

Abby Constanzer, a fifth grader, correctly guesses "Just Dance" after hearing clues from staff and students.

Joy Bauknight, a third grade teacher, reads "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" to a group of students.

Thomas Cidral, a second grader, decorates a cookie with his mother, Lorena. The cookie decorating activity corresponded to a read aloud of "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie."

Angela Sutherland, a second grade teacher, instructs students on how to make a paper elephant puppet.

Chrstine Keen, a first grader teacher, dresses as an elephant while Karen Washington, a kindergarten teacher, dresses as a pig for their read aloud of "There is a Bird on Your Head."

Elizabeth Zehr helps her 3-year-old son GeorgeHenry Hernandez put stickers on a bookmark. Hernandez attends literacy night with his sisters Vivian Figueroa, a third grader, and Alexandra Hernandez, a kindergartner.

Korie Maser, a kindergartner, finishes her activities with her grandmother, Karen Washington, who is also a kindergarten teacher at the school.

Bella Fincher, a sixth grader, plays word Bingo. Fincher went to Myakka City Elementary School.

E'Lyiah Cruz, a second grader, and Lilliana Christie, who is 4, take home free books after completing six reading activities.

Literacy night was an opportunity for family engagement while emphasizing the importance of reading.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Karen Washington, a kindergarten teacher at Myakka City Elementary School, sat in front of a group of students dressed as a pig while reading "There is a Bird on Your Head."

Washington and Christine Keen, a first grade teacher, volunteered to dress as an elephant and pig for the read aloud in the media center to make the school's first-ever literacy night Jan. 30 even more fun. 

"I'm very happy to be out here," Washington said. "We're happy and pleased with the turnout."

About 100 families attended in literacy night going from table to table doing different reading activities including making a bookmark, illustrating a book cover and fishing for words.

Beth Wood, the school's media specialist, said literacy night was a way to have families be more engaged with the school while also emphasizing the importance of reading. 

"It's something new and exciting to come after school to do something fun," she said. "You can't do anything without reading and writing. It's important to get them excited now about instilling a love of reading."

