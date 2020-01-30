Myakka City Elementary's literacy night one for the books

Karen Washington, a kindergarten teacher at Myakka City Elementary School, sat in front of a group of students dressed as a pig while reading "There is a Bird on Your Head."

Washington and Christine Keen, a first grade teacher, volunteered to dress as an elephant and pig for the read aloud in the media center to make the school's first-ever literacy night Jan. 30 even more fun.

"I'm very happy to be out here," Washington said. "We're happy and pleased with the turnout."

About 100 families attended in literacy night going from table to table doing different reading activities including making a bookmark, illustrating a book cover and fishing for words.

Beth Wood, the school's media specialist, said literacy night was a way to have families be more engaged with the school while also emphasizing the importance of reading.

"It's something new and exciting to come after school to do something fun," she said. "You can't do anything without reading and writing. It's important to get them excited now about instilling a love of reading."