First grade teacher Cristie Keen and second grade teacher Karen Washington dress as an elephant and pig while reading an "Elephant and Piggie" book.

Myakka City Elementary School hosts Literacy Night

Kathy Kersey, a STEM teacher, reads "Crawly Bug and the Firehouse Pie" to a group of families.

Chicks are welcomed into the Myakka City Elementary School family.

Heidi Rittenhouse loves seeing the new chicks. Rittenhouse's husband, Bob, is the Guardian at the school.

Fifth grader Rose D'Haiti finds the antonyms to words with the hopes of getting a Bingo.

Second grader Ryker Anderson shows off the bookmark and book cover he created.

Third grader Reagan Rome gets her photo taken at the photo booth.

Drake Edwards, who is 2, and Vivian Edwards, who is going into kindergarten next year, show off the pigs they made.

First grade teacher Cristie Keen and second grade teacher Karen Washington have fun with first grader Joshua Smith, second grader Calin Cornejo, second grader Sajah Almarhoon and first grader Zahra Almarhoon.

Kindergartner Leia Mackinlay and her 4-year-old brother Jaxon Mackinlay, who is in pre-K, decorate cookies.

Third grader Harper Caropepe plays a game with third grade teacher Kristen Weems.

Myakka City Elementary students have fun participating in various reading activities at Literacy Night.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Leia Mackinlay, a kindergartner at Myakka City Elementary School, grabbed a sugar cookie and spread white frosting on it before adding purple sprinkles. 

She smiled and debated whether she wanted to add. 

Mackinlay and her brother Jaxon Mackinlay, who is in pre-K, ate their cookies before moving onto the next activity at Myakka City Elementary School's Literacy Night March 3. 

Families enjoyed coloring bookmarks and book covers, listening to read alouds, playing Bingo and more. 

Kelly Rome, whose daughter Reagan Rome is a third grader, said Literacy Night was a fun opportunity for the school community to come together. 

"It's great to see friendly faces," Rome said. "It's homey."

