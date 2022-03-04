Myakka City Elementary School hosts Literacy Night

Leia Mackinlay, a kindergartner at Myakka City Elementary School, grabbed a sugar cookie and spread white frosting on it before adding purple sprinkles.

She smiled and debated whether she wanted to add.

Mackinlay and her brother Jaxon Mackinlay, who is in pre-K, ate their cookies before moving onto the next activity at Myakka City Elementary School's Literacy Night March 3.

Families enjoyed coloring bookmarks and book covers, listening to read alouds, playing Bingo and more.

Kelly Rome, whose daughter Reagan Rome is a third grader, said Literacy Night was a fun opportunity for the school community to come together.

"It's great to see friendly faces," Rome said. "It's homey."