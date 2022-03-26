 Skip to main content
Manatee Technical College culinary students Erica Kennedy and Nicholas Klauber serve delights to My Hometown Fest attendees.

My Hometown Fest returns to Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota

Derek Lersch performs at My Hometown Fest at Nathan Benderson Park.

Francie Pages, Penny Savage and Quyen Dang demonstrate a Florida Blue zumba class.

Jerry Lamb, Peggy Kronus and Brenda and Jon Kleiber, the owners of Campfire Coffee Liquor, enjoy a toast.

Rhea Scott and Okera Brewster, students in Manatee Technical College's baking program, serve a variety of desserts to the festival's patrons

Lakewood Ranch's James and Kathleen Osterberg attend My Hometown Fest to support the Sertoma Club of Greater Sarasota. "I'll go to any event that gives back to the community," Kathleen Osterberg says.

Lakewood Ranch's Debbie and Frank Puccio love trying the food and drinks at My Hometown Fest.

The Derek Lersch Band has people dancing to the music in front of the stage.

Nokomis' Debra Bellin has fun with her friend Cindy Verstegen, who is visiting from Wisconsin, and Nokomis' Karen Mariani at My Hometown Fest. "We're having a great time," Mariani says.

Sarasota's Paul Serino and Hilary Mitchell share information about the Sertoma Kids Speech and Language Center, which benefits from the proceeds of My Hometown Fest.

Lakewood Ranch's Brynn DeFoor, who is 10 years old, makes her way through the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office junior obstacle course.

Lakewood Ranch's Darlene Phipps leads a group through a demonstration of Florida Blue at UTC's zumba class.

Live music, food and craft beverages lead to funds for the Sertoma Kids Speech and Language Center.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

The first stop at My Hometown Fest for Lakewood Ranch's Jason DeFoor and his family was the junior obstacle course.

DeFoor watched March 26 as his 10-year-old daughter Brynn DeFoor raced through the course swinging on a rope, did push ups and finished by high stepping through tires. The obstacle course was offered by the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

"I'm a little out of breath," Brynn DeFoor said. 

Jason DeFoor and his family haven't been to My Hometown Fest since 2019. The music event was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and condensed to My Hometown Jam in 2021. 

"The kids all loved it," DeFoor said of their time at Nathan Benderson Park. "The food is great, the music is great. We're looking forward to having a good time."

Lakewood Ranch's Kathleen Osterberg went to My Hometown Fest to support the Sertoma Kids Speech and Language Center in Sarasota, which benefits from the festival's proceeds. 

"I'll go to any event that gives back to the community," Osterberg said. "I love the music, seeing the kids running around and getting to know the different restaurants in the area."

