Manatee's Irone Jackson, a Central Michigan commit, takes the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Mustangs football season ends with playoff loss to Manatee

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020

Manatee's Irone Jackson, a Central Michigan commit, takes the opening kickoff for a touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch running back Eli Daniels fights through the Manatee defense.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch running back Eli Daniels fights through the Manatee defense.

Lakewood Ranch senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly throws a pass to his left. Kelly would finish the game with one touchdown pass.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly throws a pass to his left. Kelly would finish the game with one touchdown pass.

Lakewood Ranch wideout Jaleel Duncan tries to get past a Manatee defender.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch wideout Jaleel Duncan tries to get past a Manatee defender.

Lakewood Ranch junior defensive lineman Kaden Rathburn (24) tackles Manatee quarterback Jayse Berzowski.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch junior defensive lineman Kaden Rathburn (24) tackles Manatee quarterback Jayse Berzowski.

Lakewood Ranch wideout Emar'je Grace stumbles forward for a big gain.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch wideout Emar'je Grace stumbles forward for a big gain.

Lakewood Ranch senior Jaleel Duncan catches a pass from senior Jimmy Kelly. Duncan would score on the play.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Jaleel Duncan catches a pass from senior Jimmy Kelly. Duncan would score on the play.

Lakewood Ranch senior Eli Daniels chases down Manatee's Kyree Jones to save a touchdown.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch senior Eli Daniels chases down Manatee's Kyree Jones to save a touchdown.

Lakewood Ranch junior wideout Kaden Allen fights for yardage along the sideline.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch junior wideout Kaden Allen fights for yardage along the sideline.

Lakewood Ranch senior guard Ayden Delk (61) is comforted by teammates including Anthony Cummings (28) after the game.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch senior guard Ayden Delk (61) is comforted by teammates including Anthony Cummings (28) after the game.

Rashad West talks to his team following the loss.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Rashad West talks to his team following the loss.

Lakewood Ranch senior linebacker Brody Theriot (34) is carried off the field on the shoulders of junior linebacker Neale Ngov.

Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 |

Lakewood Ranch senior linebacker Brody Theriot (34) is carried off the field on the shoulders of junior linebacker Neale Ngov.

The game was all Hurricanes from the opening kickoff — literally.
by: Ryan Kohn Sports Reporter

The Lakewood Ranch High Mustangs looked ready to play as they blasted out of their tunnel surrounded by green fog. 

They pandered to the crowd and danced to "Dreams and Nightmares" by Meek Mill, which blared over the stadium sound system. They tapped each other on the helmet and shouted encouragement. Despite being the underdog, the Mustangs (5-4) were the team with the most energy, not Manatee High (7-1). 

Then the opening kickoff happened. 

Manatee senior defensive back Irone Jackson, a Central Michigan commit, took it to the house. 

The Hurricanes would keep the lead for the entirety of the game, capitalizing on Lakewood Ranch miscues and not making many of their own. By halftime, Manatee had accumulated a 38-7 lead. The game would end 51-14, and the Mustangs season came to a close. It is the team's second loss to Manatee this season following a 41-17 loss on Oct. 2. 

Lakewood Ranch's touchdowns both came through the air. In the second quarter, senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly found Jaleel Duncan, a junior receiver, wide open after evading the Manatee rush. Duncan caught it and jogged for a 38-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Cameron Madison hit junior Jalen Fredericks for a 41-yard score. 

Despite the loss, the Mustangs found the strength to give their senior class a proper goodbye, doling out hugs and carrying some seniors off the field on their shoulders. 

"Just like [the senior class from] last year, these kids laid the foundation," West said. "They have been big. They have been here for four years. I am proud of them for sticking it out, for welcoming us as a new staff with open arms last year and for continuing to work and get better."

Senior wideout Chris Meegan said playing with the Mustangs accounted for the best for years of his life. 

"This is a brotherhood," Meegan said. "In the locker room, we always came together. We had a special chemistry. These guys taught me a lot about teammwork. You can't do anything without your team behind you." 

