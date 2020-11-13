Mustangs football season ends with playoff loss to Manatee

The Lakewood Ranch High Mustangs looked ready to play as they blasted out of their tunnel surrounded by green fog.

They pandered to the crowd and danced to "Dreams and Nightmares" by Meek Mill, which blared over the stadium sound system. They tapped each other on the helmet and shouted encouragement. Despite being the underdog, the Mustangs (5-4) were the team with the most energy, not Manatee High (7-1).

Then the opening kickoff happened.

Manatee senior defensive back Irone Jackson, a Central Michigan commit, took it to the house.

The Hurricanes would keep the lead for the entirety of the game, capitalizing on Lakewood Ranch miscues and not making many of their own. By halftime, Manatee had accumulated a 38-7 lead. The game would end 51-14, and the Mustangs season came to a close. It is the team's second loss to Manatee this season following a 41-17 loss on Oct. 2.

Lakewood Ranch's touchdowns both came through the air. In the second quarter, senior quarterback Jimmy Kelly found Jaleel Duncan, a junior receiver, wide open after evading the Manatee rush. Duncan caught it and jogged for a 38-yard touchdown. In the fourth quarter, junior quarterback Cameron Madison hit junior Jalen Fredericks for a 41-yard score.

Despite the loss, the Mustangs found the strength to give their senior class a proper goodbye, doling out hugs and carrying some seniors off the field on their shoulders.

"Just like [the senior class from] last year, these kids laid the foundation," West said. "They have been big. They have been here for four years. I am proud of them for sticking it out, for welcoming us as a new staff with open arms last year and for continuing to work and get better."

Senior wideout Chris Meegan said playing with the Mustangs accounted for the best for years of his life.

"This is a brotherhood," Meegan said. "In the locker room, we always came together. We had a special chemistry. These guys taught me a lot about teammwork. You can't do anything without your team behind you."