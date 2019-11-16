 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch's Gary and Annette Pollack attend with Helen Laroche. They liked all the bands they'd heard.

Musicians, public are giving hunger the blues in Lakewood Ranch

River Landing residents Diane and Glenn Glasser loved the event and the new venue.

Sounds from RJ Howson & Friends got people dancing.

Sarasota's Bri Anderson dances to songs by RJ Howson & Friends. "I came for all of (the bands)," she says.

Sarasota's Larry Sotomayor keeps drinking to stay warm.

Sarasota residents Austin Miller, Jen Fricke and Dan McAuley were excited to hear headliner Hendrix X Hendrix.

Venice resident Julia Noway makes her own hippy-styled jewelry and clothing.

Sarasota's Evan Barniskis steals a hug from his 18-month-old daughter, Eve, who enjoyed dancing. "She loves music," he says.

Sarasota's Marsha Wagler and Tara resident Pam Paxton like all the bands. "It's nice to have good music locally," Paxton says.

Steve Delp, Dina Breneman and Josie Reside serve up beer to guests for the third year. They enjoy volunteering for the cause.

Erika Griesbach, with her sweetheart Brad Mlekush (behind), shows off her 1977 Volkswagon bus to help showcase the Woodstock theme.

This 1977 Volkswagon bus was on hand to provide atmosphere for the Woodstock theme. It is owned by Erika Griesbach.

Artist Tom Ruthz paints an image of Jimmy Hendrix upside down.

Michael Allman makes a special appearance with RJ Howson and Friends, who performed Santana and Allman Bros. music.

Fan Darlne Warren gets a selfie with Twinkle Yokim before Yokim heads on stage. She is lead singer for Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio.

Jim and Helen Reed, of Sarasota, enjoyed hearing Trey Wanvig for the first time.

Anna Maria Island's Natalia Petroff and Nick Graham join Bradenton's Rodney and Rebecca Rich.

Sarasota Polo Club employee Kaitie Jones opens a bottle of Chardonnay.

Siesta Key residents Susie and John Viqueira enjoy food in the VIP pavilion.

Bass guitarist Tony Leclerc adds life to the Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio.

Singing beside electric guitarist Lenny Brooks, Twinkle & Rock Soul Radio lead singer Twinkle Yokim performs an original song, "Freaks and Weirdos," from a yet-to-be-released album.

Annual music festival in Sarasota benefits Mayors' Feed the Hungry.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

River Landings residents Diane and Glenn Glasser stood side by side, smiling as they watched RJ Howson and Friends perform from a stage Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

It may have been both chilly and windy, but the Glassers stayed warm enough and were happy to get the rest and relaxation time they had desired. RJ Howson was just one of a full lineup of top bands for the annual Giving Hunger the Blues festival held Nov. 15-16.

“We wanted to enjoy the music,” Glenn Glasser said of why they came.

During the two-day event, thousands of concert-goers enjoyed food and drink for purchase, vendor booths and music by bands such as Ship of Fools, Trey Wanvig, Kettle of Fish and headliner Hendrix X Hendrix. 

This year's event was held in Lakewood Ranch, instead of downtown Sarasota, for the first time. It also featured a Woodstock theme to celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary.

Proceeds benefited the Mayors Feed the Hungry. The all-volunteer organization collects funds and food to distribute to those in need during the holiday season.

