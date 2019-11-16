River Landings residents Diane and Glenn Glasser stood side by side, smiling as they watched RJ Howson and Friends perform from a stage Nov. 16 at the Sarasota Polo Club.

It may have been both chilly and windy, but the Glassers stayed warm enough and were happy to get the rest and relaxation time they had desired. RJ Howson was just one of a full lineup of top bands for the annual Giving Hunger the Blues festival held Nov. 15-16.

“We wanted to enjoy the music,” Glenn Glasser said of why they came.

During the two-day event, thousands of concert-goers enjoyed food and drink for purchase, vendor booths and music by bands such as Ship of Fools, Trey Wanvig, Kettle of Fish and headliner Hendrix X Hendrix.

This year's event was held in Lakewood Ranch, instead of downtown Sarasota, for the first time. It also featured a Woodstock theme to celebrate Woodstock's 50th anniversary.

Proceeds benefited the Mayors Feed the Hungry. The all-volunteer organization collects funds and food to distribute to those in need during the holiday season.