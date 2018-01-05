Cold weather can't chill Music on Main

Tara Preserve’s Lynda Moran might have bundled up for the 45-degree weather Jan. 5 at Music on Main at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch, but she found another way to keep warm.

Moran danced with her friend Michelle O’Brien and her cousin, Nicky O’Toole. O'Brien and O'Toole were visiting from Ireland. Lynda Moran and her husband, David Moran, attend Music on Main every chance they get.

The turnout for Music on Main was sparse compared to normal, with just a few hundred people in attendance. Those who came said they didn’t mind the cold. Patrons listened to the sounds of Robin and the Retros as they visited vendor booths, drank beer and wine and mingled with friends.

Proceeds from the evening benefited the Cardinal Mooney High School lacrosse team.