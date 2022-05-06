Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch keeps the Wheels turning

Riverwalk Ridge resident Joanne Terwilliger loves all the entertainment Music On Main offers each month in Lakewood Ranch, but she also noted the special bonus May 6.

The event benefited Meals on Wheels Plus.

Terwilliger said Meals on Wheels Plus does a good job of taking care of people who are in need.

"I think they're organized and are just a responsible organization to give to," she said.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus, said that the event would be a significant help to the hungry. She said the organization serves 85 pantries in Manatee County and that during the summer, donations and volunteering typically decrease.

"Something like this helps to supplement us," she said.

Live entertainment at Music on Main was provided by Paul Fournier, whose band also included bassist Trevoris Scott and drummer Philip "Squeak” Walker.

"It's been absolutely amazing," Fournier said. "The energy here is a lot of fun. People can bring their family, they can bring their friends, and they can have kind of a late night crowd, too. Everybody seems to mingle perfectly together."