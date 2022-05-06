 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Sara Byers, who is visiting from Atlanta, dances with her sister Leisa Frye, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, at Music on Main.

Music on Main in Lakewood Ranch keeps the Wheels turning

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Sara Byers, who is visiting from Atlanta, dances with her sister Leisa Frye, who lives in Lakewood Ranch, at Music on Main.

Logan Sams, 5, of Polo Run flies down the inflatable slide. He later played mini golf and took in a movie.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Logan Sams, 5, of Polo Run flies down the inflatable slide. He later played mini golf and took in a movie.

Paul Fournier provided guitar and vocals for Music on Main at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Paul Fournier provided guitar and vocals for Music on Main at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch.

Sophia Chueka, 8, and her cousin Kylie Jordan, 8, learn about plasma globes from Anita Kunwar (center), who provides Opus Plasma skin rejuvenation at East County Internal Medicine.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Sophia Chueka, 8, and her cousin Kylie Jordan, 8, learn about plasma globes from Anita Kunwar (center), who provides Opus Plasma skin rejuvenation at East County Internal Medicine.

Sean and Michelle Mills of Greyhawk Landing Hammock, and Jeff, Jenny, and Addison Sheu of Woodleaf Hammock, socialize not far from the music stage.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Sean and Michelle Mills of Greyhawk Landing Hammock, and Jeff, Jenny, and Addison Sheu of Woodleaf Hammock, socialize not far from the music stage.

Lakewood Main Street served as a dance floor during Music on Main.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Lakewood Main Street served as a dance floor during Music on Main.

Maribeth Phillips is the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, which was the benefitting nonprofit.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Maribeth Phillips is the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, which was the benefitting nonprofit.

Willowbrook's Allie Selvog, 5, and Woodleaf Hammock's Ellie Hoover, 1, and Ava Hoover, 5, show off their dance moves.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Willowbrook's Allie Selvog, 5, and Woodleaf Hammock's Ellie Hoover, 1, and Ava Hoover, 5, show off their dance moves.

Paul Fournier and bassist Trevoris Scott set the atmosphere with rock, soul, and R&B music.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Paul Fournier and bassist Trevoris Scott set the atmosphere with rock, soul, and R&B music.

The audience fills out Main Street as the music begins.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

The audience fills out Main Street as the music begins.

Ava Fink, 1, and her mother Ervina Fink, of Lakewood Ranch, make a new friend in Knox, the therapy Shetland Sheepdog of Julie Brown and Scott Deskins from Palmetto.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Ava Fink, 1, and her mother Ervina Fink, of Lakewood Ranch, make a new friend in Knox, the therapy Shetland Sheepdog of Julie Brown and Scott Deskins from Palmetto.

Raymond, representing the Tampa Bay Rays, enjoys a Kona Ice snow cone in his favorite color.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Raymond, representing the Tampa Bay Rays, enjoys a Kona Ice snow cone in his favorite color.

Lenore Boccia, Robert Boccia, and their dog Remo of Country Club East enjoy the atmosphere. The couple say the event is one of Remo's favorite activities, and that he loves the bacon at Craft Growlers To Go & Tasting Room.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Lenore Boccia, Robert Boccia, and their dog Remo of Country Club East enjoy the atmosphere. The couple say the event is one of Remo's favorite activities, and that he loves the bacon at Craft Growlers To Go & Tasting Room.

Victoria Eaton and Donny Rumsby, who have just moved to Lakewood Ranch, get a tour of Music on Main from their realtor, Dan Bacon.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Victoria Eaton and Donny Rumsby, who have just moved to Lakewood Ranch, get a tour of Music on Main from their realtor, Dan Bacon.

Sarasota's Logan Marquez, 5, braves the inflatable slide.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Sarasota's Logan Marquez, 5, braves the inflatable slide.

Philip "Squeak Walker" plays drums for Paul Fournier.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Philip "Squeak Walker" plays drums for Paul Fournier.

Cameron Varona, 5, runs toward the stage to after the band finishes a song.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Cameron Varona, 5, runs toward the stage to after the band finishes a song.

Jerry and Ida Coraggio look forward each month to visiting Music on Main with their 7-year-old grandson, Justin Coraggio.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Jerry and Ida Coraggio look forward each month to visiting Music on Main with their 7-year-old grandson, Justin Coraggio.

Lakewood Ranch's Tim Mildren makes his first visit to Music on Main, with his neighbors Bennett, Bridget, and Tim Prichard.

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Lakewood Ranch's Tim Mildren makes his first visit to Music on Main, with his neighbors Bennett, Bridget, and Tim Prichard.

Donna and Larry Euston of Boca Grove watch the performance. The couple, who come to Music on Main every month, say the band is "different" but very entertaining."

Saturday, May 7, 2022 |

Donna and Larry Euston of Boca Grove watch the performance. The couple, who come to Music on Main every month, say the band is "different" but very entertaining."

Share
Meals on Wheels Plus benefit from the monthly concert series in Lakewood Ranch.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

Riverwalk Ridge resident Joanne Terwilliger loves all the entertainment Music On Main offers each month in Lakewood Ranch, but she also noted the special bonus May 6.

The event benefited Meals on Wheels Plus.

Terwilliger said Meals on Wheels Plus does a good job of taking care of people who are in need.

"I think they're organized and are just a responsible organization to give to," she said.

Maribeth Phillips, the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Plus, said that the event would be a significant help to the hungry. She said the organization serves 85 pantries in Manatee County and that during the summer, donations and volunteering typically decrease.

"Something like this helps to supplement us," she said.

Live entertainment at Music on Main was provided by Paul Fournier, whose band also included bassist Trevoris Scott and drummer Philip "Squeak” Walker.

"It's been absolutely amazing," Fournier said. "The energy here is a lot of fun. People can bring their family, they can bring their friends, and they can have kind of a late night crowd, too. Everybody seems to mingle perfectly together."

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement