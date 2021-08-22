Music Compound throws back to school bash

Through the years, Music Compound founder Jenny Townsend has enjoyed her music school's annual Back to School Bash, where families and kids learn more about the organization and enjoy hearing music, eating treats and playing in the bounce house.

That burgeoning tradition was cut short in 2020 but recently returned for a day of fun on Aug. 21. Families had their kids play with crafts, try out the piano and drums and listen to music performed by Music Compound students. The event had an outdoor area with food trucks and ice cream trucks along with a large bounce house that kept kids entertained.

The music school's adult bands put on music later in the day.