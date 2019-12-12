Museum of Consciousness hosts fundraising kickoff

Carol Vengroff has had an idea for some time now. It's an idea for a innovation center that promotes human potential and collective wisdom, a entertainment museum that also increases global awareness.

On Dec. 12, that idea moved one step closer to reality. The Museum of Consciousness staff hosted its first fundraising event and kickoff that saw more than 200 supporters attend.

Guests took a tour of the six-acre complex, which is planned to have a theater with a 500-person capacity, a plaza area, and monthly and weekly food and art installations. Later they watched an art display show before heading into a covered area for dinner, music from Victoria Rowett and a live auction. The organization hoped to raise around $150,000 by the end of the night.