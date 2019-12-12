 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
B.J. Creighton, Sascha Scheider, Alex Guerra, Jeff Jamison and Museum of Consciousness founder Carol Vengroff

Museum of Consciousness hosts fundraising kickoff

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

B.J. Creighton, Sascha Scheider, Alex Guerra, Jeff Jamison and Museum of Consciousness founder Carol Vengroff

Buy this Photo
Elizabeth Moore, Garrett Cadou, Christina Esposito, Camille Von Sant and Oscar Rodriguez

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Elizabeth Moore, Garrett Cadou, Christina Esposito, Camille Von Sant and Oscar Rodriguez

Buy this Photo
Sarah Wertheimer and Ben Jewel-Plocher

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Sarah Wertheimer and Ben Jewel-Plocher

Buy this Photo
Sheri Suiter, Marcia Hoodwin and Amy Warren

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Sheri Suiter, Marcia Hoodwin and Amy Warren

Buy this Photo
Thomas Barnum and Stan Rutstein

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Thomas Barnum and Stan Rutstein

Buy this Photo
Mark and Lisa Vengroff with Patricia Starr, Museum of Consciousness founder Carol Vengroff, Geri and Thomas Chaffee

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Mark and Lisa Vengroff with Patricia Starr, Museum of Consciousness founder Carol Vengroff, Geri and Thomas Chaffee

Buy this Photo
Joe Barnette, Turner Moore, Pavitra Ciavardone and Tom Waters

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Joe Barnette, Turner Moore, Pavitra Ciavardone and Tom Waters

Buy this Photo
Boris and Saithong Livshutz

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Boris and Saithong Livshutz

Buy this Photo
Erin Hurter, Ray Collins and Peggy Albano

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Erin Hurter, Ray Collins and Peggy Albano

Buy this Photo
Brianna Donna and Jeff Vredenburg

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Brianna Donna and Jeff Vredenburg

Buy this Photo
Troy Desenburg and Alex Christ

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Troy Desenburg and Alex Christ

Buy this Photo
Ann and Rich Kaplan

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Ann and Rich Kaplan

Buy this Photo
Linda Richichi and Dr. Michael Gordon

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Linda Richichi and Dr. Michael Gordon

Buy this Photo
Christian and Emily Plota

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Christian and Emily Plota

Buy this Photo
Angel Ellingsworth and Cary Hicks

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Angel Ellingsworth and Cary Hicks

Buy this Photo
Zoltan anf Amy Karpathy

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Zoltan anf Amy Karpathy

Buy this Photo
Board member Barbara Glamz spoke to Carol Vengroff's vision.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Board member Barbara Glamz spoke to Carol Vengroff's vision.

Buy this Photo
Victoria Rowett sang for the crowd.

Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 |

Victoria Rowett sang for the crowd.

Buy this Photo
Share
The innovation center's first fundraiser was held Dec. 12.
by: Harry Sayer Black Tie Reporter

Carol Vengroff has had an idea for some time now. It's an idea for a innovation center that promotes human potential and collective wisdom, a entertainment museum that also increases global awareness.

On Dec. 12, that idea moved one step closer to reality. The Museum of Consciousness staff hosted its first fundraising event and kickoff that saw more than 200 supporters attend. 

Guests took a tour of the six-acre complex, which is planned to have a theater with a 500-person capacity, a plaza area, and monthly and weekly food and art installations. Later they watched an art display show before heading into a covered area for dinner, music from Victoria Rowett and a live auction.  The organization hoped to raise around $150,000 by the end of the night. 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

Related Stories

Advertisement