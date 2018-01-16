Muse Luncheon returns for its second year

After a successful first run at the Muse Luncheon last year, The Hermitage Art Retreat is back at it once again.

This year's Muse Luncheon was held on Jan. 16 at Michael's On East.

Bill T. Jones was brought in as guest speaker. Jones is a choreographer, dancer, theater director and writer and winner of multiple awards for his work — a few of which involved Broadway productions.

Those who gathered together at Michael's On East for the luncheon visited both outside and inside while enjoying drinks. Guests were also able to purchase raffle tickets to win a bracelet by Nikki Sedacca.