Hermitage Artist Retreat Executive Director Bruce Rodgers, Chairwoman Debbi Benedict and Bill T. Jones, speaker

Muse Luncheon returns for its second year

Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 |

The tables were themed with pink napkins and brochures.

Bene White

Nikki Sedacca donated an original bracelet as a prize for the raffle.

Cathy Woolley, Michele Redwine and Joyce Leone

Chairwoman Debbi Benedict and Nelda Thompson

Carol Gaskin and Lorretta Gaines

Nancy Roucher, Cynthia Tremblay and Leymis Bolaños Wilmott

Sid and Carol Tracy

Kelley Lavin and Anna Von Gehr

Beverly Bartner and Nikki Sedacca

Lisa Rubinstein with Mary Lou and Edward Winnick

Patricia Martin and Laura Spencer

The Hermitage Art Retreat's Muse Luncheon was held Jan. 16 at Michael's On East.
by: Kayleigh Omang Black Tie reporter

After a successful first run at the Muse Luncheon last year, The Hermitage Art Retreat is back at it once again.

This year's Muse Luncheon was held on Jan. 16 at Michael's On East.

Bill T. Jones was brought in as guest speaker. Jones is a choreographer, dancer, theater director and writer and winner of multiple awards for his work — a few of which involved Broadway productions.

Those who gathered together at Michael's On East for the luncheon visited both outside and inside while enjoying drinks. Guests were also able to purchase raffle tickets to win a bracelet by Nikki Sedacca. 

