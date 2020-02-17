 Skip to main content
Patty Stutz, Dale Stutz, Julie Murphy, Rich Meyers, Joyce Robinson and Mark Curtis

Motorcycle lovers roll into Thunder by the Bay

Motorcycles were displayed at several stations.

Austin Drummond performs during Cycle Circus Live.

Glenn and Diane Glasser with Phil Massey

In addition to motorcycles, four-wheeled vehicles were also on display.

Anthony Rizzo, Izabella Zahn and Andrea Zahn

Peter Fredenburg, Samantha Hawkins, Benton Byrd, Eric Tuffland and Kim Tuffland

The American flag waves above the festival.

Brenda Lore and Dana Gordon.

Various food vendors set up stands during the event.

Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club raised money for Suncoast Charities for Children.

Austin Drummond pumps up the crowd as he rides past.

Evgeny and Mir, 4, Bondarenko

Cycle Circus Live is a FMX freestyle entertainment show.

Abi Boyd and Alberto Veloz.

Lynn Omelia, Jeff Atkinson and Charlotte Teets

One of the FMX freestylers pulls a trick.

Benton Byrd and Peter Fredenburg watch and listen to the live music.

The finale of Cycle Circus Live sent two riders into the air.

Scott Lore, Ann Morelock and Wendy Laurie

Boots were one of the many things for sale during the festival.

Rose and Owen, 9, Dakin

Wayne and Donna Carlisle

Leather vests were for sale during the festival.

Motorcyclists parked their motorcycles in a special lot.

Austin Drummond starts Cycle Circus Live with a wheelie.

The motorcylce and music festival took over the Sarasota County Fairgrounds from Feb. 14-16.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts alike made their way to Thunder by the Bay last weekend.

The 22nd annual festival, which once took place along Main Street and in Lakewood Ranch, brought thousands to the Sarasota Fairgrounds from Feb. 14-16. This year the festival featured the FMX freestyle entertainment show Cycle Circus Live, live music, a bike show and charity ride. 

All proceeds from the event went to Suncoast Charities for Children, an organization that provides annual grants to local nonprofit agencies that provide services for children and adults with special needs.

The Author: Whitney Elfstrom

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

See All Articles by Whitney

