Motorcycle lovers roll into Thunder by the Bay

Motorcycle riders and enthusiasts alike made their way to Thunder by the Bay last weekend.

The 22nd annual festival, which once took place along Main Street and in Lakewood Ranch, brought thousands to the Sarasota Fairgrounds from Feb. 14-16. This year the festival featured the FMX freestyle entertainment show Cycle Circus Live, live music, a bike show and charity ride.

All proceeds from the event went to Suncoast Charities for Children, an organization that provides annual grants to local nonprofit agencies that provide services for children and adults with special needs.