Mothers and sons dance the night away at the Sarasota Fairgrounds

Sons of all ages danced, dined and donned their best date night attire for a mother and son date night at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Friday.

Chick-Fil-A Fruitville Road treated guests to a buffet-style dinner complete with a chocolate fountain dessert bar. Upon entry, mothers were given flowers while kids were given plush cows.

Mothers and sons grabbed props at the photo booth, hit the dance floor and took turns riding in horse-drawn carriages.