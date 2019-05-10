 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
CC and Dakin Fredricks and Nikko and Liz Budnick

Mothers and sons dance the night away at the Sarasota Fairgrounds

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

CC and Dakin Fredricks and Nikko and Liz Budnick

Buy this Photo
Jackson, Angela and Jacob Fink and Jonathan, Linda and TImothy Porak

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Jackson, Angela and Jacob Fink and Jonathan, Linda and TImothy Porak

Buy this Photo
Mason, Jaxson and Tiffany Schnepper

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Mason, Jaxson and Tiffany Schnepper

Buy this Photo
Nathan Gill smiles with a Chick-Fil-A cow.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Nathan Gill smiles with a Chick-Fil-A cow.

Buy this Photo
Shane and Sandra Duran

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Shane and Sandra Duran

Buy this Photo
Levi and Melanie Wallace hit the dance floor.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Levi and Melanie Wallace hit the dance floor.

Buy this Photo
LeAnne and J.D. Loeffel have some fun at the photo booth.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

LeAnne and J.D. Loeffel have some fun at the photo booth.

Buy this Photo
Kristie and Brooks Menke and Jo Anne Sirus

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Kristie and Brooks Menke and Jo Anne Sirus

Buy this Photo
Julie and Christopher Miller go for a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Julie and Christopher Miller go for a ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

Buy this Photo
Garrett Amundsen smiles with a Chick-Fil-A cow.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Garrett Amundsen smiles with a Chick-Fil-A cow.

Buy this Photo
Tyler Jalwan Bibbs dances to "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)"

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Tyler Jalwan Bibbs dances to "The Fox (What Does the Fox Say?)"

Buy this Photo
Daniel Hetzer shows his mom Rachel how to floss.

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Daniel Hetzer shows his mom Rachel how to floss.

Buy this Photo
Carrie and Kai Wilson

Friday, May 10, 2019 |

Carrie and Kai Wilson

Buy this Photo
Share
Guests could dance, ride in a horse-drawn carriage and dine on a Chick-Fil-A buffet at the mother and son date night.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

Sons of all ages danced, dined and donned their best date night attire for a mother and son date night at the Sarasota Fairgrounds Friday.

Chick-Fil-A Fruitville Road treated guests to a buffet-style dinner complete with a chocolate fountain dessert bar. Upon entry, mothers were given flowers while kids were given plush cows. 

Mothers and sons grabbed props at the photo booth, hit the dance floor and took turns riding in horse-drawn carriages. 

 

Related Stories

Advertisement