Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's mammals are divided after making their Super Bowl LV picks on Feb. 2. Hugh the manatee and Pippi the river otter swam for the Kansas City Chiefs targets, while Buffett the manatee and Jane the river otter picked the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The animals were given food before being directed to swim towards their targets, which had the team logos attached. Target training is good for their cognitive behavior as well as their physical health, said aquarium biologist III Brittany Cochrane.

One thing in the Bucs' favor: Buffett the manatee has a 10-2 record with Super Bowl picks.

The odds-making sharks in Las Vegas have the Chiefs winning the game by a field goal.