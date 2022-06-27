Mote's Shark Zone welcomes a new shark

Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium released a new shark in their tank on June 24. The shark’s name is Arty. At 40 inches long, he’s a little bigger than a bamboo shark. But unlike any other species of shark, his skin is made of neoprene.

Arty is not a real shark, but he highlights two real issues: water conservation and inclusion for individuals with disabilities. The shark, made of recycled neoprene and polyester, was created by a group of eight artists from Borderless Arts Tennessee, an organization that provides inclusive and accessible art programs for people with disabilities. The artists have exhibited their work on all seven continents and outer space, including art to adorn a spacesuit for the European Space Agency’s Mission Beyond. The International Space Station is a tough act to follow.

Executive Director Lori Kissinger said the only place she could think of that their art hadn’t traveled to was into the ocean. A friend from South Africa mentioned Mote, and Kissinger made a cold call.

She got Brad Tanner, Mote’s senior school programs coordinator and an avid scuba diver, on the phone. Tanner immediately responded, “Sure, we can do that,” then paused and said, “I think we can do that." Then Tanner reached out to the team.

The artists needed to work closely with Mote to ensure the animals were kept safe. They had to comply with dimension requirements, but the fabric and stuffing were the most important factors. Arty couldn’t be made of anything that would dissolve in the water. He was also sterilized before his release.

Only four of the eight artists were able to attend the event. Once released, Arty washed a wave of pride and joy over them. Erica McMurray had her face nearly pressed to the glass staring in amazement as Arty swam with real sharks. Austin King only stopped waving to the scuba divers to take a few pictures — and then immediately resumed waving with an even bigger smile for Arty than for the cameras.

Arty was made to represent the two sides of water conservation: when people care and when they don’t. The eco-conscious side depicts a bustling scene of colorful marine life. Flip him over, and the other side depicts the brown and destructive result of pollution. Arty’s journey doesn’t end in Mote’s Shark Zone; he’s still scheduled to swim in the Gulf of Mexico. The date hasn’t been set yet.