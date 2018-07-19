Families meet and greet marine life

The water babies of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's Mommy and Me Camp were ready to dive right in July 19.

Campers and family members spent their Thursday morning exploring the waters of Sarasota Bay on Mote's campus. Each camper-adult pairing was given a dip net and bucket as they set out to search for marine life.

Whether it was shrimp or tiny crabs, the campers were eager to find whatever they could.

The water was filled with excitement as campers rushed to show their new friends what they had found.

When campers had four specimens in their buckets, they were instructed to place them in larger buckets so the whole camp could see what was found.

Earlier in the week, campers learned about the biology, migrations and adaptations of life underwater through songs, games, science tools and visits to Mote exhibits.