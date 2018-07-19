 Skip to main content
Cela Rzewnciki gets ready to explore Sarasota Bay.

Families meet and greet marine life

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Emmeline Avery scoops her net in the water.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Andrew Robertshaw smiles for a photo.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Micheal Fulton scoops his net through the water to find marine life.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Luke Plummer is all smiles as he explores Sarasota Bay.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Micheal Fulton searches Sarasota Bay for marine life.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Andrew Robertshaw dumps his findings in a bucket, so he can show other campers what he found.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Nicole and Luke Plummer

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Liam Schwege

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Liam Schwege searches for marine life.

Friday, Jul. 20, 2018

Mote's Mommy and Me Camp spent the morning searching for small sea life July 19.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The water babies of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium's Mommy and Me Camp were ready to dive right in July 19. 

Campers and family members spent their Thursday morning exploring the waters of Sarasota Bay on Mote's campus. Each camper-adult pairing was given a dip net and bucket as they set out to search for marine life. 

Whether it was shrimp or tiny crabs, the campers were eager to find whatever they could.

The water was filled with excitement as campers rushed to show their new friends what they had found. 

When campers had four specimens in their buckets, they were instructed to place them in larger buckets so the whole camp could see what was found. 

Earlier in the week, campers learned about the biology, migrations and adaptations of life underwater through songs, games, science tools and visits to Mote exhibits. 

 

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

