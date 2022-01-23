 Skip to main content
Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby and Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main

Mote Marine puts on second annual Farm to Fillet

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby and Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main

More than 350 made up the outdoor lunch.

Tom Waldrop and Phil Price

Tom Waldrop and Phil Price

Dr. Ai and Monica Streacker

Dr. Ai and Monica Streacker

Stephannie Kettle, Betsy Kohl, Veronica Perrelli and Savanna Miller

Stephannie Kettle, Betsy Kohl, Veronica Perrelli and Savanna Miller

Chef Paul Mattison gives a rundown of the menu.

Chef Paul Mattison gives a rundown of the menu.

Nikki Logan Curran, Chef Paul Mattison and David Curran

Nikki Logan Curran, Chef Paul Mattison and David Curran

The Stillhouse Shakers play string band music for the crowds.

The Stillhouse Shakers play string band music for the crowds.

Kyle and Adriane Evans with Miranda Horr and Clayton Patmagrian

Kyle and Adriane Evans with Miranda Horr and Clayton Patmagrian

Geoff and Liz Verney

Geoff and Liz Verney

The lunch event was held at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park.

The lunch event was held at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park.

Mary Ellen Laue, Webster McDonald, Cynthia McDonald and Doug Smith

Mary Ellen Laue, Webster McDonald, Cynthia McDonald and Doug Smith

Rick and Phyllis Garfinkel

Rick and Phyllis Garfinkel

Janice States, Suzanne Stilton and Maureen O'Neal

Janice States, Suzanne Stilton and Maureen O'Neal

Skip Swan, Ashley Stanwick and Janis Swan

Skip Swan, Ashley Stanwick and Janis Swan

Director of Development Andria Piekarz opens the program.

Director of Development Andria Piekarz opens the program.

Community Foundation of Sarasota County vice president of philanthropy Jay Young addresses the crowd.

Community Foundation of Sarasota County vice president of philanthropy Jay Young addresses the crowd.

Kathy and Morgan McKown with Hugh Fisher

Kathy and Morgan McKown with Hugh Fisher

Tracy and Roy Kretzler

Tracy and Roy Kretzler

More than 350 people attended the event.

More than 350 people attended the event.

Farm to Fillet was held Jan. 23.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium supporters braved cold weather for good food during the second Farm to Fillet lunch on Jan. 23.

The second annual lunch event — which was delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic — had more than 350 guests meeting at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park to support its work in researching new technology, bolstering local snook populations and more. 

After delaying the event a week due to inclement weather, Mote Marine had a new hurdle to work with in the form of chilly weather and a light drizzle that persisted throughout the event. Guests arrived in warm clothing and carrying umbrellas for the social hour before sitting down for lunch catered by Mattison's. 

Chef Paul Mattison gave the crowd some insight into the food the guests would soon enjoy — Étouffée, Arapaima fish and ending with a parfait — before passing off to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby and Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main.

The event concluded with guests taking a tour of the research park's facilities. 

