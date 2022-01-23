Mote Marine puts on second annual Farm to Fillet

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium supporters braved cold weather for good food during the second Farm to Fillet lunch on Jan. 23.

The second annual lunch event — which was delayed in 2021 due to the pandemic — had more than 350 guests meeting at the Mote Aquaculture Research Park to support its work in researching new technology, bolstering local snook populations and more.

After delaying the event a week due to inclement weather, Mote Marine had a new hurdle to work with in the form of chilly weather and a light drizzle that persisted throughout the event. Guests arrived in warm clothing and carrying umbrellas for the social hour before sitting down for lunch catered by Mattison's.

Chef Paul Mattison gave the crowd some insight into the food the guests would soon enjoy — Étouffée, Arapaima fish and ending with a parfait — before passing off to Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium President and CEO Dr. Michael P. Crosby and Aquaculture Research Park Director Dr. Kevan Main.

The event concluded with guests taking a tour of the research park's facilities.